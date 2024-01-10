Pinewood Announces Executive Team for 500 MW Solar Project

Mr. Yatish Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director, of Braithwaite & Co. Satish Jha



NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pinewood Systems Pvt Ltd (PSPL), an active investor in the renewable energy sector in India, is pleased to announce the formation of its Executive team to develop its upcoming 500 MW Solar Project.

Satish Jha, Chairman, of Pinewood Systems said that the board has chosen a high-performing team educated at IIT Bombay, IIT, Madras, and IIM Calcutta along with more than a decade of experience in energy and solar projects management, headed by a seasoned power sector and technology executive. Their collective expertise will be pivotal in ensuring the successful execution of this ambitious solar project.

Mr. Yatish Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director, of Braithwaite & Co., a public sector under the Ministry of Railways and a partner in the 500 MW Solar project commented, "This work is a most prestigious for us as a team. We will work for the ultimate benefits of the farmers, which in fact is an ultimate goal of this project".

The appointed executives include:

Mr. Reji Kumar Pillai – Advisor: Reji is the President of India Smart Grid Forum since its inception in 2011 and has also been the Chairman of the Global Smart Energy Federation since November 2016. He is an internationally renowned expert with nearly four decades of experience in the electricity sector in diverse functions covering the entire value chain and across continents.

Pankaj Kumar Choudhary - Chief Operating Officer: Pankaj is an alumnus of IIM Calcutta and has worked with the energy sector for more than a decade, including with Shell in the UK.

Ashok Kumar - Chief Technology Officer: Ashok is an alumnus of IIT Madras with over 15 years of work experience in technological advancement and implementations with global MNCs.

Saurabh K Thakur – Vice President – Projects: Saurabh is a Delhi University graduate, who served internationally and has been managing solar development projects.

R K Satapathy – Advisor: Mr. Satapathy is a Senior Corporate Lawyer and Consultant to large-size corporates globally. He is a CS with additional qualifications as CA, CWA, and LLB and has over three decades in the field.

The Executive team will be responsible for overseeing the entire lifecycle of the 500 MW Solar Project, including project planning, resource allocation, risk management, and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements. Their primary objective is to adhere to the timeline set by MSEDCL, demonstrating PSPL’s commitment to contributing to the project.

Pinewood Chairman Satish Jha, expressing confidence in the newly appointed committee, stated, "This new team brings together a wealth of knowledge and experience that will undoubtedly drive the success of our 500 MW Solar Project. We are dedicated to delivering a sustainable and impactful solution to meet the renewal energy demands of Maharashtra, in line with our commitment to clean and renewable energy sources."

