Edufront Partners With Jan Gan Man School of Suburban Mumbai to Make Learning Fun and Like it is in New York

Jan Gan Man School of Mumbai Joins Hands With #Edufront Offering its Students Fun in Learning and Walk in Step With the Peers in New York

No Tutors, Enjoy Learning” — Satish Jha

DOMBIVLI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Edufront Technologies announced today the launch of its partnership with Jan Gan Man English Secondary School, a school founded by Dr. Rajkumar Kolhe with a mission to give children the best education that propels them to achieve their dreams.

Jan Gan Man school based in Dombivli, is the first school in the Suburban Area of Mumbai to offer the PINGALA program with its International curriculum and US accreditation.

The PINGALA programme offers distinctive, specially created, and patent-protected DIY kits that let students participate in experiential learning.

Edufront’s STEM Robotics and AI Program is certified by the US curriculum and is offered in partnership with Thimble.io, USA. They believe that India and its students are ready to gain a higher level of educational excellence and all that is needed is to create the right environment.

There are four learning levels available in the programme, from Apprentice to Master Technician. Students will advance from fundamental principles at the beginning of the course through college-level content, developing a thorough understanding of STEM AI and Robotics concepts. With 16 different kits spanning 4 levels, catering to learning from grade 5 to grade 12.

While other labs are designed to make children learn skills that are mechanical in nature, PINGALA enhances the creativity of children, empowering them to curate and learn from their own innovations and projects.



Mrs. Shamala Rao, The Principal of Jan Gan Man School stated that:

"After the pilot, we expected to double the enrollments but after the overwhelming positive feedback from the students, we are looking forward to enrolling all of our students in the PINGALA program as they will study the same curriculum as their peers in New York."



Mr. Satish Jha, Chairman, Edufront Technologies stated:

"Edufront team is excited to partner with Jan Gan Man School, and see how our “learning learning” approach, technology and framework can further enhance outcomes in a school with a unique and richly developed pedagogical approach. We hope it leads to:

“No Tutors, Enjoying Learning."”

About Edufront

Edufront is engaged in the development and adoption of innovative solutions to augment and democratize school learning worldwide. Its solutions comprehensively address the problems that students and teachers face at the administrative and pedagogical levels, from ERP style administrative augmentation to a STEM Robotics and AI program that allows Indian students to stand shoulder to shoulder with their global peers.

