Jindal Vidya Mandir Partners with Edufront Technologies to Globally Benchmark its Learning Outcome

Jindal Vidya Mandir has become the first prominent school from Thane to partner with Edufront Technologies and leverage its US-based STEM AI, Robotics offerings

THANE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Edufront Technologies announced its collaboration with Jindal Vidya Mandir of Vasind, Thane, today. The JVM Schools, an initiative of the JSW Foundation, through its Chairperson, Mrs. Sangita Jindal, remain steadfast in their desire to give children the best academic orientation and the widest array of extra-curricular activities.

Jindal Vidya Mandir (JVM) based in Vasind, is the first school in the Thane District to offer the PINGALA program with its International curriculum and US accreditation.

The PINGALA programme offers distinctive, specially created, and patent-protected DIY kits that let students participate in experiential learning.

Edufront’s STEM Robotics and AI Program is certified by the US curriculum and is offered in partnership with Thimble.io, USA. They believe that India and its students are ready to gain a higher level of educational excellence and all that is needed is to create the right environment.

There are four learning levels available in the programme, from Apprentice to Master Technician. Students will advance from fundamental principles at the beginning of the course through college-level content, developing a thorough understanding of STEM AI and Robotics concepts. With 16 different kits spanning 4 levels, catering to learning from grade 5 to grade 12.

While other labs are designed to make children learn skills that are mechanical in nature, PINGALA enhances the creativity of children, empowering them to curate and learn from their own innovations and projects.

Mr. Prashant Sharma, The Principal of Jindal Vidya Mandir stated that:

“The PINGALA program was exactly the breakthrough in Robotics we were looking for as it has a set curriculum from 5th to 12th standard, without a single project getting repeated.”

Mr. Satish Jha, Chairman, Edufront Technologies stated:

"We at Edufront are excited to move forward with our partnership with Jindal Vidya Mandir, and see how our technology and framework can further enhance outcomes in a school with a unique and richly developed pedagogical approach. This follows our learning that teachers should facilitate learning rather than simply teach, and let the students learn with their help."

About Edufront

Edufront is engaged in the development and adoption of innovative solutions to augment and democratize school learning worldwide. Its solutions comprehensively address the problems that students and teachers face at the administrative and pedagogical levels, from ERP style administrative augmentation to a STEM Robotics and AI program that allows Indian students to stand shoulder to shoulder with their global peers.

