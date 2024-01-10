Audit Advisory for Thursday, January 11, 2024

Public Affairs

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, January 11, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Ashtabula Ashtabula County Technical and Career Center

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Delaware Delaware City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Lorain Brighton Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Montgomery DECA PREP, Inc.

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Dayton Early College Academy, Inc.

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

