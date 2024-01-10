IBS Investment Bank Provides Equity Financing for Centurion Black, LLC

IBS Investment Bank today announced it completed its initial investment into South Florida luxury goods and services company Centurion Black, LLC.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South Florida-based private equity firm IBS Institutional Capital (IBS), an IBS Investment Bank sister company (IBS, N.A.), today announced it completed its initial investment into South Florida luxury goods and services company, Centurion Black, LLC (Centurion).

Through direct equity investment, IBS, N.A. provided Centurion with capital to acquire its executive-grade Mercedes Sprinter and complete horizontal roll-ups. The investment included accordion financing to launch Centurion’s luxury executive office suite platform in Wellington, Florida, which is anticipated to launch in the first quarter of 2024.

Since 2011, the IBS, N.A. has completed over a dozen similar investments for South Florida companies. “More than a company, Centurion Black is a quickly becoming brand synonymous with innovation and excellence,” Jackson told reporters. Jackson, who also serves as the Palm Beach County Chairman for the U.S. Small Business Administration arm SCORE Mentors, noted his commitment to investing in the region’s business community as a key decision driver.

About IBS, N.A.

IBS Institutional Capital is a privately held, national balance sheet lender deploying debt capital to small to middle-market-sized businesses and real estate companies. Through its sister companies, the firm makes direct control and minority equity investments across diverse industry profiles. For more information about IBS, N.A. visit www.myinstitutionalbanking.com

About Centurion Black

Centurion Black, LLC is a privately held luxury goods and services company serving High-Net-Worth Families, Entrepreneurs, and Executives' unique needs. Driven by innovation, the company provides unmatched value through its executive-class Sprinter charter, lifestyle and asset management, and luxury office suite divisions. For more information about Centurion Black, visit www.mycenturionblack.com