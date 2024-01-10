Eva Varro sets the fashion stage ablaze in Mexico City, a triumph at CECC University and a vision for 2024

Eva Varro developed stitch, the best match for the special knit fabric used on all garments. Exclusive, carefully selected Eva Varro prints, European influenced designs. Perfect matched by Eva Varro for each garment. Ensure a bold and at the same time classy look that stands out in a crowd without being obtrusive. Unparalleled quality. Celebrities’ best kept secret Eva’s natural talent, combined with technical knowledge and years of experience, all work together into giving each item an easy to wear, natural look. Thanks to the hands-on design, pattern developing, manufacturing process, Eva Varro designs are highly recognizable.

Eva Varro commands the spotlight as the focal point of the fashion show, her innovative designs captivated the audience.

It was a great honor to have such a talented and iconic designer like Eva Varro in our annual fashion runway at CECC University and introduce the Brand to the Mexican society.” — Rodrigo Cuevas. -Artistic Director of CECC University

HOLLYWOOD , CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The unique style and crafting and design in colorful patterns of Eva Varro created a significant moment in the intersection of international fashion and Mexican creativity last November.Eva Varro is poised to make changes in the Mexican fashion market in 2024. Hailing from Hungary, Varro holds a prestigious position as the central figure of the fashion week at CECC University, where her brand took the spotlight as a leading force in contemporary fashion.In a spectacular event last November, Eva Varro marked the grand finale of the year by unveiling her latest collection at the Quarry Film Studios in Mexico City. The show, hosted by CECC University, brought together an audience of elite fashion enthusiasts and distinguished connoisseurs who were treated to a display of unique and magnificent garments.The artistic direction and curation of the collection were masterfully led by Rodrigo Cuevas, who serves as both the curator and artistic director of CECC University. Working in tandem with Isabel Carbajal, the Director of the “Fashion Design and Marketing” program, they both have established a new paradigm in the Mexican fashion scene. The iconic garments showcased in this event reflect over two decades of Eva Varro's innovative design journey.Eva Varro's distinct design language, characterized by exquisite taste, distinguished patterns, and high-tech tailoring, has become a hallmark celebrated worldwide. Now, it takes center stage in prêt-à-porter, ready to wear fashion, making a statement in Mexico through carefully selected showrooms.With a rich history spanning over 22 years, Eva Varro has become a fixture in traditional runways, standing shoulder to shoulder with international Mexican designers such as Macario Jimenez, Ricardo Secco, Paulo Succar, and Kris Goyri. Last year, the fashion narrative took an exciting turn as the runway was paired with the avant-garde footwear brand Annik &. Together, they showcased a fusion of Eva Varro's creations and Annik &'s fashion-forward, vegan leather, and high-tech design, setting a new standard for comfortable yet stylish fashion shoes.As Eva Varro's influence continues to grow on the Mexican fashion landscape, the collaboration with CECC University and Annik & signals not just a triumph but also a glimpse into the exciting future she envisions for the fashion scene in 2024. Eva Varro's journey in Mexico unfolds as a vibrant tapestry of innovation, tradition, and a shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of fashion.

Eva Varro designer entering in the Latin market interview in Mañana Latina