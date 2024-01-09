Applications now Open for the Saskatchewan Secondary Suite Incentive Grant Program

CANADA, January 9 - Released on January 9, 2024

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan announced that applications are now being accepted for the Saskatchewan Secondary Suite Incentive (SSI) Grant Program.

"Our government is committed to protecting the economic interests of Saskatchewan families and ensuring housing affordability is just one of the many measures we are undertaking," Deputy Premier and Finance Minister Donna Harpauer said. "The SSI Grant Program is designed to generate supplementary income to help homeowners with affordability while increasing the availability of rental units in our communities."

The SSI is administered by the Ministry of Finance and provides 35 per cent of the total price to construct a new secondary suite at an owner's primary residence, to a maximum grant of $35,000 per qualifying property.

The qualifying secondary suite must be a new separate dwelling unit located on the premises of the owner's primary residence (e.g. basement suite, garden suite, laneway home or garage suite) and must meet all national, provincial and municipal bylaws, codes and standards to be used as a rental unit. The costs of renovating an existing secondary suite or the primary residence are not eligible.

The Provincial Sales Tax (PST) Rebate for New Home Construction has also been extended to help homeowners. The program provides a rebate of up to 42 per cent of the PST paid on the purchase of a newly-constructed home and the extension applies retroactively to April 1, 2023.

A newly-constructed home includes any of the following that results from a new housing start: a detached or semi-detached single-unit house; a duplex, condominium unit, or a townhouse; a unit in a co-operative housing corporation; and, a mobile home (including a modular home).

"We understand that affordability is top of mind for Saskatchewan residents," Harpauer said. "When combined, these programs will provide qualifying homeowners with up to $46,340 in cost savings."

The SSI will be open to qualifying properties incurring eligible costs retroactive from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2026, to accommodate projects that have already been initiated. Applications must be submitted by March 31, 2027.

The necessary regulations, application forms and program guidelines, along with more information about the grant program, are published on the SSI website.

-30-

For more information, contact: