Serious Incident Response Team Releases First Investigation Report

CANADA, January 9 - Released on January 9, 2024

The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is releasing its first investigation report, concluding an investigation that began on June 27, 2023.

The investigation was related to injuries an individual incurred while being taken into custody by the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit.

The final investigation report can be found below, and on Publications Saskatchewan. In the future, all final investigation reports will be available on Publications Saskatchewan. Future public notifications for the release of final investigation reports will be conducted through the Saskatchewan SIRT's X (formerly known as Twitter) account at https://twitter.com/SIRT_SK.

SIRT's mandate is to independently investigate incidents where an individual has died or suffered serious injury arising from the actions of on and off-duty police officers, or while in the custody of police, as well as allegations of sexual assault or interpersonal violence involving police. Final reports into SIRT investigations are issued to the public within 90 days of the investigation ending.

The original news release announcing this investigation can be found at:

https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/news-and-media/2023/june/28/sirt-investigates-injuries-during-arrest-in-regina.

