Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,499 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,336 in the last 365 days.

Serious Incident Response Team Releases First Investigation Report

CANADA, January 9 - Released on January 9, 2024

The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is releasing its first investigation report, concluding an investigation that began on June 27, 2023.

The investigation was related to injuries an individual incurred while being taken into custody by the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit.

The final investigation report can be found below, and on Publications Saskatchewan. In the future, all final investigation reports will be available on Publications Saskatchewan. Future public notifications for the release of final investigation reports will be conducted through the Saskatchewan SIRT's X (formerly known as Twitter) account at https://twitter.com/SIRT_SK.

SIRT's mandate is to independently investigate incidents where an individual has died or suffered serious injury arising from the actions of on and off-duty police officers, or while in the custody of police, as well as allegations of sexual assault or interpersonal violence involving police. Final reports into SIRT investigations are issued to the public within 90 days of the investigation ending.

The original news release announcing this investigation can be found at:
https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/news-and-media/2023/june/28/sirt-investigates-injuries-during-arrest-in-regina.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Noel Busse
Justice and Attorney General
Regina
Phone: 306-787-8959
Email: noel.busse@gov.sk.ca

You just read:

Serious Incident Response Team Releases First Investigation Report

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more