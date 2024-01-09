$19.1 Million Renovation now Complete at Yorkton Regional High School

CANADA, January 9 - Released on January 9, 2024

Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill joined Yorkton Regional High School students, teachers, and staff to celebrate the completion of a major renovation project at Yorkton Regional High School today.

The renovation includes the replacement of heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, windows and electrical system upgrades, a new roof, and transforming the outside of the school's front entrance. Regina-based Westridge Construction Ltd. led construction for the project.

The $19.1 million investment for the renovation represents the Government of Saskatchewan's continued commitment to transform and modernize school facilities in the province.

"A welcoming learning environment with a focus on safety and comfort for students and staff was the vision for this renovation and we are pleased to see the final results today," Minister Cockrill said. "These renovations will serve students and staff for decades to come."

The Good Spirit School Division, represented by Quintin Robertson, Director of Education/CEO, also joined in with staff and students during the official celebration.

"Our school is indeed more than a building; it is a nurturing hub for over 900 dedicated individuals," Robertson said. "This renovation symbolizes our shared commitment to a future where students are not only first but are empowered to reach new heights of excellence."

“Investing in Saskatchewan’s students through the infrastructure that allows them to learn comfortably is a giant step towards growing our communities,” SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister Joe Hargrave said. “Upgrades to schools like the Yorkton Regional High School means better quality of life to those who live, work, and study there.”

Since 2008, the Government of Saskatchewan has committed approximately $2.4 billion toward school infrastructure projects, including 60 new schools and 30 major renovation projects with an additional five projects approved through the Minor Capital Renewal Program.

-30-

For more information, contact: