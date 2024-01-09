Reviewing Amicus Briefs Filed in Appeal of California Age Appropriate Design Code Act Injunction

In 2022, California passed the Age Appropriate Design Code Act (CAADCA), a law that seeks to “create a safer online space for [minors] to learn, explore, and play.” Last October, Judge Beth L. Freeman of the US District Court for the Northern District of California preliminarily enjoined the California law in response to a challenge brought by NetChoice, a tech lobbying group whose members include Google, Meta, TikTok, and other major social media companies (NetChoice v. Bonta).