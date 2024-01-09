Maryland State Police Investigating Homicide In Wicomico County

January 9, 2024

(SALISBURY, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a homicide that occurred earlier this month in Wicomico County.

Officers from the Salisbury Police Department arrested the suspect, identified as Trenee Gattis, 20, of Salisbury, Maryland on the scene and charged her with first and second-degree attempted murder, first and second-degree assault, concealment of a dangerous weapon, and reckless endangerment.

Since the victim’s death, homicide charges are pending consultation with the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office by the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit. She is being held on the original charges, without bond, at the Wicomico County Detention Center.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 2, officers from the Salisbury Police Department responded to the 800 block of South Division Street for a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, Daniel Mapes, 34, of Salisbury, Maryland, suffering from an apparent stab wound. Mapes was then transported to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury, Maryland, where he died on Jan. 6. The suspect and the victim were known to each other.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is leading the investigation. The Salisbury Police Department is assisting in this case.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to contact Maryland State Police investigators at 410-749-3101. Callers may remain anonymous.

This case remains under investigation and ongoing.

Trenee Gattis

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov