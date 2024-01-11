Submit Release
The Association for Black Economic Power Receives $50K Allianz Life Financial Security Grant

Allianz supports neighborhood organization with $50K financial security grant for financial literacy and economic empowerment in the Twin Cities.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association for Black Economic Power (ABEP) is excited to announce it has received an investment from Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America (Allianz Life) to support financial literacy and economic empowerment in the Twin Cities. Allianz Life grants provide charitable donations to nonprofit organizations that help people in the community achieve financial stability, sustainability, and security throughout their lifetime.

ABEP will receive $50,000 over one year. This investment will foster financial inclusion and improve the economic well-being of families in North Minneapolis and across the Twin Cities. With this investment, ABEP will provide families access to trauma-informed resources that will help them build their skills around money management and budgeting, reduce their debt, establish and improve their credit, build savings, and plan for their financial future. “Services will include free financial literacy workshops, one-on-one financial coaching, counseling, and more” explained ABEP Executive Director, Debra Hurston.

“Our mission – we secure your future – doesn’t stop at retirement planning but includes our efforts to increase financial security for our customers, employees, and our broader community,” said Kenna Poppler, community engagement director, Allianz Life. “We feel fortunate to be able to further support organizations doing vital work in making a real difference in their communities.”

About the Association for Black Economic Power
The Association for Black Economic Power is a Black-led, community-centered nonprofit organization working to transform the economic picture for the residents of North Minneapolis and Black residents across the Twin Cities. Our mission is to promote economic independence, multi-generational wealth, and community development for Black families and businesses. We are establishing an ecosystem of partners who work collaboratively toward the common goal of building wealth that stays circulating within our community.

