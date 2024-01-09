Visitors Arrested Following Seizure of Handgun, Drugs, and Other Contraband at VADOC ...

Press Release January 09, 2024

RICHMOND — Two female visitors at a Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) facility were arrested after a vehicle search led to the recovery of a handgun, drugs, and other contraband.

VADOC staff members acted on intelligence that a suspect would be attempting to supply contraband to an inmate at River North Correctional Center in Independence. On Sunday, Jan. 7, a VADOC K-9 alerted on the visitor, which led to a search of the suspect’s vehicle.

The vehicle contained a 9mm handgun with a loaded magazine. Additionally, staff recovered the following drugs and contraband:

A baggie containing an unknown white substance

A crystalline substance suspected to be methamphetamine

A spoon containing white residue

A glove containing white powder

A bottle of kratom

Buprenorphine

THC edibles

A scale

Two syringes

VADOC staff placed the two female suspects under arrest. One suspect was scheduled to visit an inmate and faces seven total charges, including Possession of a Concealed Weapon by a Convicted Felon and Attempt to Deliver Drugs into a Corrections Facility.

The other female suspect, who arrived at River North CC with the other suspect, is facing three charges, including Possession of a Firearm while in Possession of a Schedule I or II Drug.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the transport of the suspects to New River Valley Regional Jail.

“Weapons, drugs, and other contraband items have no place in our facilities,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “The VADOC will do everything in its power to stop the flow of these items into our prisons. Thank you to our staff members and the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.”

The VADOC is actively investigating this incident. No additional information will be provided while the investigative process continues.