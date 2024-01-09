Eureka NAACP Hosting In-Person MLK Day Celebration

After three years, the Eureka NAACP is excited to announce the return of the in-person Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration and a new event time. The celebration kicks off Monday, January 15, 2024, at our new time of 11:00 a.m. at the Adorni Center, located at 1011 Waterfront Dr, Eureka, CA 95501. This year’s theme is: It Starts with Me: How We Must Create, Cultivate and Maintain A Beloved Community.

Dr. King frequently spoke of the beloved community, a phrase coined by philosopher-theologian Josiah Royce of The Fellowship of Reconciliation in the early 20th Century. Dr. King popularized the term with greater depth:

But the end is reconciliation; the end is redemption; the end is the creation of the beloved community. It is this type of spirit and this type of love that can transform opposers into friends. The type of love that I stress here is not eros, a sort of esthetic or romantic love; not philia, a sort of reciprocal love between personal friends; but it is agape which is understanding goodwill for all men. It is an overflowing love which seeks nothing in return. It is the love of God working in the lives of men. This is the love that may well be the salvation of our civilization.



from “The Role of the Church in Facing the Nation’s Chief Moral Dilemma,” 1957

The celebration will feature live performances from local musical talent. Our youth speaker will be Noel Braggs. Leslie Price will reflect on the life of retired beloved Cal Poly Humboldt administrator and 1992 Humboldt Athletic Hall of Fame inductee, R.W. Hicks, who passed away December 2023. Our keynote speaker will be Eureka NAACP president, Dr. Kintay Johnson. When asked about his thoughts on this year’s theme,Dr. Johnson said, “It’s important that we take the initiative to prepare the upcoming leaders who will maintain and grow our community on the north coast we can’t afford to work in silos anymore collaboration is key to ensure that the next generation understands the value of service in this fully equipped to make a positive impact within our community let’s work together to create a beloved community for future generations to come.”

Several Black-owned businesses and community partner organizations will table at the event. Food will be available for purchase from Taste of Bim and Mother’s Cooking Experience. Community members will also have an opportunity to join or renew their NAACP membership.

The annual celebration has been held at the Adorni Center for in-person celebrations for decades, but it was halted due to COVID-19 restrictions. Although in-person restrictions and mask mandates have been lifted, we will remain mindful of our vulnerable community. If you feel ill or have a fever, please refrain from attending. Masks will not be required; however, they are encouraged.

Other community events celebrating Dr. King’s birthday include Cal Poly Humboldt’s MLK Day of Service – “A Day On, Not A Day Off”; and HC Black Music and Arts Association’s (HCBAAMA) King Day Celebration.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day was signed into legislation in 1983 to recognize his birthday and his legacy as a federal holiday. The holiday was first observed in 1986. In 1994, Congress passed the King Day of Service Act, making Dr. King’s holiday a National Day of Service. This day, the third Monday of January, is a call for people from all walks of life to work together for the greater good of the community – moving us closer to Dr. King’s vision of a ‘beloved community’ across the nation and locally.

The mission of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is to ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate race-based discrimination.