AMSTERGI Unveils Integrated AI driven Video Surveillance & Access Control Solutions at Intersec Expo

Rohit Khubchandani - Chief Sales Officer, Amstergi Middle East FZE

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amstergi, a distinguished value-added distributor of ELV systems and physical security solutions, is poised to redefine the security landscape at the 25th edition of Intersec Expo in Dubai, scheduled from January 16 to 18, 2024. In alignment with the event's celebration of a quarter century of excellence in the security industry, Amstergi commits to delivering an immersive exhibition experience. The showcase will feature advanced products, co-exhibitors, and integrated video surveillance and access control solutions driven by artificial intelligence technology.

With the overarching theme of 'Uniting Security Technology for a Quarter Century,' Intersec Dubai 2024 is projected to attract over 45,000 global security industry stakeholders. The event aims to facilitate thought-provoking discussions, address pertinent challenges, explore emerging technologies, and promote international trade and innovation.

Situated at the forefront of innovation, the Amstergi exhibition stand promises to be a futuristic playground, providing attendees with a firsthand experience of integrated network video surveillance and security solutions. Rohit Khubchandani, Chief Sales Officer at Amstergi, expresses enthusiasm, stating, "Intersec Dubai serves as the ultimate platform for defining and reinforcing Amstergi's vision and values. We eagerly anticipate showcasing our fourth-generation artificial intelligence-based video surveillance and access control solutions alongside our esteemed ecosystem partners."

Discover the Evolution of Security Solutions at Amstergi's Exhibit

Integrated AI-Powered Security:

Experience how artificial intelligence seamlessly works with video surveillance and management systems, bringing in a new era of proactive security.

Introducing the cutting-edge "Facial Recognition Access Control," paving the way for the future of access control solutions. Harness the power of advanced facial recognition technology to elevate security measures and streamline access permissions seamlessly.

Best-of-the-Breed Data Storage: Experience optimal performance as our solutions operate on top-tier video data storage infrastructure, ensuring data optimization for current and future challenges.

Purpose-Built Video Appliances: Witness purpose-built appliances optimized for video applications, ensuring peak performance in capturing and processing high-definition video.

Robust Video-Optimized Network: Discover the strength of a dedicated video-optimized network for unparalleled reliability in transmitting and managing surveillance data.

Next-Level Security Ecosystem: Immerse yourself in a comprehensive security ecosystem designed for the demands of the digital age. Explore a range of security technologies, from storage solutions to video analytics and advanced surveillance.

Meet the Ecosystem Partners:

Barox: A leading manufacturer specializing in switches for video, media converters, and IP extenders, delivering cutting-edge solutions that redefine industry standards.

DDN Storage: Experience scalability and bandwidth at its epitome with DDN Storage's efficiency in managing the surge in surveillance data volume, ensuring optimized storage for today and tomorrow's challenges.

IntelexVision: Explore iSentry, an AI-based computer vision video analytics platform revolutionizing real-time video surveillance monitoring.

Leviton: A global leader in network solutions, providing proven end-to-end performance in diverse environments.

Rittal: Leading the way in future-centric IT infrastructure solutions, offering efficient, secure, and scalable solutions.

SAFR from RealNetworks: Experience a pioneering computer vision facial recognition-based access control device designed for widespread market adoption.

Vivotek: A pioneer in surveillance innovation, offering comprehensive IP solutions, encompassing network cameras, PoE switches, recorders, and management software.

Western Digital: Explore Purple Surveillance Hard Drives tailor-made for 24x7 video surveillance recording, engineered to withstand environmental challenges in NVR environments.

Amstergi and its ecosystem partners are poised to redefine the future of security at Intersec Dubai 2024. Visit us at Booth [SA-H11] Sheikh Saeed Arena Hall 1 at the World Trade Centre in Dubai to witness the convergence of cutting-edge technologies and experience security like never before.

About AMSTERGI Holdings:

Established in 2004, AMSTERGI Holdings is an end-to-end supply chain value distributor with a robust presence in the Middle East, Africa, and India, along with a global network. Headquartered in Dubai, AMSTERGI boasts some of the most prominent technology brands as its partners, offering value-added services, including distribution, product management, market management, demand generation, logistics, pre-& post-sales support.