AMSTERGI PARTNERS WITH SAFR® FROM REALNETWORKS AS REGIONAL DISTRIBUTOR FOR FACIAL RECOGNITION TECHNOLOGY IN MENA

Seen in the Picture from Left to Right - Anas Hassan CCO Amstergi Holdings, Rohit Khubchandani CSO Amstergi Holdings, Walter Candelu VP EMEA Sales & Business Development SAFR from RealNetworks, Brad Donaldson Vice President & General Manager SAFR at RealNetworks SAFR SCAN From RealNetworks - The First Computer Vision Access Control Device Built For Broad Market Adoption Facial Recognition Dome Camera - SAFR SCAN from RealNetworks brings NIST-leading live video face recognition and video analytics features to the edge.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amstergi Holdings, a trailblazer in ELV systems and physical security solutions, proudly reveals its game-changing alliance with SAFR® from RealNetworks, a leading facial recognition technology specializing in identity authentication, access control, and automated surveillance. This landmark partnership positions Amstergi as a regional distributor across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region for SAFR.

In a bold move toward redefining security standards, Amstergi and SAFR by from RealNetworks are set to expand cutting-edge facial recognition solutions that transcend traditional boundaries. This strategic collaboration leverages Amstergi's unparalleled market presence and expertise to bring SAFR's innovative technology to businesses and institutions seeking enhanced security and operational efficiency.

Rohit Khubchandani, Chief Sales Officer at Amstergi Holdings, expresses his enthusiasm: "Amstergi is proud to announce this groundbreaking partnership with SAFR from RealNetworks as a regional distributor for facial recognition technology in the MENA region. We are entering a new era of security solutions that go beyond conventional methods. Facial recognition, with its applications in identity authentication, access control, and automated surveillance, is a game-changer, and Amstergi is thrilled to lead the charge."

Walter Candelu, VP of EMEA Sales & Business Development at SAFR from RealNetworks, shares his insights:

"The MENA region is a key market for our advanced facial recognition technology, and since we entered the region in 2020, we focused all our resources and energies in providing the best of service to our customers. We are excited about the partnership with Amstergi as it drastically increases our ability to serve the market and proves our commitment to our growing customer base."

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in regional security technology, empowering businesses and institutions with the latest advancements in facial recognition solutions. Amstergi's role as a regional distributor solidifies its commitment to ushering in a new era of security solutions for the MENA region.

About AMSTERGI Holdings:

Established in 2004, AMSTERGI Holdings is a trailblazing force in ELV systems and physical security solutions. With a robust presence in the Middle East, Africa, and India, AMSTERGI pioneers end-to-end supply chain value distribution. Headquartered in Dubai, AMSTERGI is a catalyst for the most prominent technology brands, offering unparalleled services across distribution, product management, market leadership, demand generation, logistics, and pre-& post-sales support. Explore the future at www.amstergi.com.

About SAFR from RealNetworks:

SAFR facial recognition solution is a world-class engine offering accurate, fast, and low bias computer vision features. Developed by RealNetworks (USA), SAFR is by far the lightest and fastest engine in the cohort of the most accurate algorithms tested by NIST (the full reporting can be accessed here – disclaimer: “Results shown from NIST do not constitute an endorsement of any particular system, product, service, or company by NIST.”). Thanks to SAFR efficiency on resources, it drastically reduces total cost of ownership and enhances the flexibility of deployment with onboard and edge computing solutions.

Introducing SAFR SCAN