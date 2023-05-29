AMSTERGI Launches Secure Future Summit - a platform for professionals in the physical security & ELV solutions industry

AMSTERGI Secure Future Summit Rohit Khubchandani - Chief Sales Officer, Amstergi Middle East FZE Amstergi Logo

CASABLANCA, MOROCCO, May 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AMSTERGI, a leading provider of cutting-edge technologies in the physical security and ELV solutions space, is proud to announce the launch of the Secure Future Summit. This premier event will take place on June 6th, 2023, at the esteemed Grand Mogador City Center in Casablanca.

The Secure Future Summit is a highly anticipated platform for professionals and enthusiasts in the physical security and ELV solutions industry to convene, exchange knowledge, and explore the latest advancements in the field. This ground-breaking summit will focus on the technologies of the future and their impact on the industry, covering a wide range of topics including cabling infrastructure, artificial intelligence, enterprise data storage, video surveillance, physical access control, anti-drone solutions, and more.

Attendees at the Secure Future Summit will have the opportunity to witness live product demonstrations and experience the latest technologies first-hand. The event will feature leading companies in the industry, including DDN Storage, IntelexVision, Skycope Technologies, and Leviton, showcasing their innovative solutions that are shaping the future of physical security and ELV systems.

In addition to the impressive lineup of technology demonstrations, the Secure Future Summit will also provide a unique and invaluable opportunity for attendees to network with industry professionals and thought leaders from across the region. The day-long agenda is packed with engaging seminars, enlightening tech talks, hands-on use and try sessions, and interactive Q&A sessions, all helmed by some of the biggest players in the space.

"The AMSTERGI Secure Future Summit is set to be a game-changing event for the physical security and ELV solutions industry," said Rohit Khubchandani, CSO of AMSTERGI. "We are excited to bring together professionals, experts, and enthusiasts to explore the latest advancements and future trends in this rapidly evolving field. This summit will serve as a catalyst for innovation and collaboration, driving the industry forward."

The AMSTERGI Secure Future Summit is an event that professionals in the physical security and ELV solutions space cannot afford to miss. Join us on June 6th, 2023, at the Grand Mogador City Center in Casablanca, and be a part of shaping the future of physical security and ELV solutions.

For more information and to register for the Secure Future Summit, please visit: www.amstergi.com

About AMSTERGI Holdings

Bridging the Future

Established in 2004, AMSTERGI Holdings is an end-to-end supply chain value distributor with a robust presence in Middle East, Africa and India and a global network. AMSTERGI brings future-ready value distribution services to keep businesses ahead of time and competition. Headquartered in Dubai, AMSTERGI boasts of some of the most prominent technology brands as its partners, offering value added services including distribution, product management, market management, demand generation, logistics, pre-& post-sales support.

We are now present in 30 Markets across our region—Middle East & Africa, and we serve our region-wide partner base through our offices and distribution centers in Dubai—UAE, Cairo—Egypt, Qatar—Doha and Casablanca—Morocco.

