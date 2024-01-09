CBP announces new careers website

WASHINGTON—U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced today the launch of a new careers website that will enhance the recruitment and engagement experience for visitors searching for career opportunities at the largest law enforcement agency in the United States.

“CBP is looking for the best and the brightest,” said CBP Acting Deputy Commissioner Pete Flores. “Our new careers website makes applying for jobs at CBP easier and more efficient. There are numerous job opportunities for those looking to join our ranks.”

CBP has enhanced the user experience with a multitude of new features to help candidates find the right position, including:

A new dropdown feature assisting visitors with finding new career opportunities matching personal experiences and interests;

Users can now connect with a recruiter on every page;

A new chat bot, helping users with predefined options;

Easily accessible answers to frequently asked questions about the CBP hiring process; and,

Simple survey allowing visitors to provide feedback on the web experience.

“The new careers website leverages best practices and technology to highlight the wide range of opportunities available at CBP through a user-centric experience,” said Assistant Commissioner of Human Resources Andrea Bright. “We want those interested in joining CBP to learn about our dynamic mission and our diverse workforce.”

As the nation’s largest law enforcement agency, CBP is charged with protecting the American people, safeguarding U.S. borders, and enhancing the nation’s economic prosperity. On a typical day, CBP conducts operations in 48 countries, 328 ports of entry, 135 Border Patrol stations, and 74 Air and Marine Operations locations.

For more information on a career with CBP, visit the careers website or follow CBP on X @CBPJobs, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection on LinkedIn and Facebook.