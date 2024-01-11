Options For All Chief Executive Officer Named to 2023 List of 500 Most Influential People in San Diego

Submit Release
SAN DIEGO , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES , January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Options For All president and chief executive officer Brian Zotti was honored as one of the San Diego Business Journal's 2023 500 Most Influential People in San Diego when the publication was released on November 13.

The SD500 list represents the influential members of the San Diego business community who have shaped how the region has grown over the years.
The publication made special mention of Zotti's impact on the community through his work as the Chief Executive Officer at Options For All, supporting 1500 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to thrive in their communities with dignity and respect, as well as with the boards of organizations Zotti sits on that supports domestic violence survivors and LGBTQ+ causes, including No Silence, No Violence, San Diego Pride, and as a Research Advisory Council member for the Harvard Business Review.

"Leadership is not about being in charge. It's about taking care of the people in your charge," Zotti said, quoting culture guru and former WD-40 CEO, Gary Ridge. "At Options For All, we are not just committed, we are determined to create a culture where everyone lives our values, feels safe and supported, is recognized and rewarded, and is equipped to do the hard work of advancing our organization's mission. Putting people first is essential. When people feel valued, everything else falls into place."

