Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,480 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,357 in the last 365 days.

PUBLIC COMMENT: School Meal Equipment and Program Improvement Fund

As a result of Public Law 2023, Chapter 457 which enacts 20-A MRSA §6664, the Maine Department of Education is proposing a new rule to guide the administration of the School Meal Equipment and Program Improvement Fund.

As required by law, a period of public comment opens January 17 through February 12, 2024. Written comments may be submitted to DOE Rulemaking Liaison Laura Cyr, State House Station #23, Augusta, Maine 04333; 207-446-8791 or laura.cyr@maine.gov until 5:00 pm February 12. For documentation purposes, written comments are preferred.

  • Timeline for Rulemaking for Rule Chapter 52 – New Rule – Routine Technical
  • File: January 9, 2024
  • Post: January 17, 2024
  • Comment Period End: February 12, ,2024

The proposed Rule Chapter can be found here: https://www.maine.gov/doe/about/laws/rulechanges

You may also submit comments to the following location: Nutrition Rule Form

CONTACT PERSON FOR THIS FILING (include name, mailing address, telephone, fax, TTY, email): Laura Cyr, laura.cyr@maine.gov, (207) 446-8791

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

PUBLIC COMMENT: School Meal Equipment and Program Improvement Fund

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more