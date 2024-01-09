PUBLIC COMMENT: School Meal Equipment and Program Improvement Fund

As a result of Public Law 2023, Chapter 457 which enacts 20-A MRSA §6664, the Maine Department of Education is proposing a new rule to guide the administration of the School Meal Equipment and Program Improvement Fund.

As required by law, a period of public comment opens January 17 through February 12, 2024. Written comments may be submitted to DOE Rulemaking Liaison Laura Cyr, State House Station #23, Augusta, Maine 04333; 207-446-8791 or laura.cyr@maine.gov until 5:00 pm February 12. For documentation purposes, written comments are preferred.

Timeline for Rulemaking for Rule Chapter 52 – New Rule – Routine Technical

File: January 9, 2024

January 9, 2024 Post: January 17, 2024

January 17, 2024 Comment Period End: February 12, ,2024

The proposed Rule Chapter can be found here: https://www.maine.gov/doe/about/laws/rulechanges

You may also submit comments to the following location: Nutrition Rule Form

CONTACT PERSON FOR THIS FILING (include name, mailing address, telephone, fax, TTY, email): Laura Cyr, laura.cyr@maine.gov, (207) 446-8791