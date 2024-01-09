Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Gibson County

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Emergency Management Agency and FEMA have opened a Disaster Recovery Center in Gibson County to help people affected by the December tornadoes.

Center location:

Gibson County: First Baptist Church of Rutherford, 301 W. Main St., Rutherford, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, closed Sunday

Previously opened:

Cheatham County: McCullough Community Room, 334 Frey St. Ashland City, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, closed Sunday

Davidson County: Nashville Public Library, 610 Gallatin Pike S., Madison, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, closed Sunday

Dickson County: Bibb-White Bluff Civic Center, 1054 Old Charlotte Rd., White Bluff; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, closed Sunday

Montgomery County: Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library, 350 Pageant Lane #501, Clarksville; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, closed Sunday

Sumner County: Gallatin Public Utilities, 239 Hancock St., Gallatin; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, closed Sunday



Disaster Recovery Centers provide disaster survivors with information from Tennessee state agencies, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance, learn about the types of assistance available, learn about the appeals process and get updates on applications.

Storm survivors in Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Gibson, Montgomery, Stewart and Sumner counties may be eligible for FEMA financial assistance for temporary lodging, basic home repairs, personal property losses and other uninsured disaster-related expenses. Survivors can visit any center for help.

In addition to visiting a center, homeowners and renters can apply by going online to disasterassistance.gov, using the FEMA mobile app or calling 800-621-3362. The phone line is open daily, and help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

Disaster Recovery Centers are accessible to people with disabilities. They have assistive technology equipment that allows disaster survivors to interact with staff. Video Remote Interpreting is available and in-person sign language is available by request. The centers also have accessible parking, ramps and restrooms.

For information on Tennessee’s disaster recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4751.Follow FEMA on X, formerly Twitter, at twitter.com/femaregion4 and at facebook.com/fema. Follow Tennessee Emergency Management Agency at facebook.com/TennesseeEMA.