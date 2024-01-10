Trilio Secures Patent for Cutting-Edge Cloud-Native Application Disaster Recovery Solution

Trilio Data - Cloud Native Data Protection

FRAMINGHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trilio Data, a leading provider of cloud-native data protection solutions, proudly announces that it has been awarded a patent, titled "Container-Based Application Data Protection Method and System". This marks a pivotal moment for Trilio as it showcases the company's dedication to staying at the forefront of technological advancements. This patent underscores Trilio's leadership in developing state-of-the-art solutions that address the evolving needs of organizations navigating the complexities of multiple cloud infrastructures.

This patent highlights Trilio's expertise in developing advanced technologies to safeguard critical application data in dynamic multi-cloud computing environments. "Container-Based Application Data Protection Method and System" patent showcases Trilio’s approach to policy-driven disaster recovery that is specifically designed for cloud-native applications regardless of cloud or storage environment(s) ensuring better RTO from disasters such as ransomware, site outages, etc.

Murali Balcha, Trilio’s CTO and Founder, conveyed his excitement regarding the recent patent award, stating, "At Trilio, we are driven by a mission to empower organizations with state-of-the-art solutions that guarantee the resilience and security of their data. This patent, a key component to Trilio’s powerful Continuous Restore capability, represents a significant milestone in our journey, demonstrating our ability to innovate and lead by example. We are dedicated to advancing the field of data protection and will continue to push boundaries to deliver unparalleled value to our customers."

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE PATENT:

- STRATEGIC FOCUS ON MULTI-CLOUD ENVIRONMENTS: The patent reflects Trilio's strategic vision, emphasizing its commitment to providing robust solutions tailored to organizations adopting multiple cloud infrastructures.

- ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY FOR DATA PROTECTION: Trilio’s prowess in developing advanced technologies is evident in the patent, showcasing the company's dedication to securing critical application data in complex multi-cloud environments.

- POLICY-DRIVEN DISASTER RECOVERY: The "Container-Based Application Data Protection Method and System" patent reveals Trilio's groundbreaking approach to policy-driven disaster recovery. This ensures a resilient response to potential threats such as ransomware attacks and site outages, irrespective of the cloud or storage environment.

- SUPERIOR RECOVERY TIME OBJECTIVE (RTO): Trilio's patent guarantees organizations a better Recovery Time Objective (RTO), positioning them for enhanced resilience against unforeseen challenges in today's digital landscape.

As organizations increasingly embrace cloud-native solutions, Trilio stands at the forefront of the industry, providing innovative data protection solutions that align with the evolving landscape of cloud-native technologies. The "Container-Based Application Data Protection Method and System" patent (U.S. Patent Application: No. 17/476,393 and No. 18/476,006) further solidifies Trilio's position as a key player in shaping the future of data protection and intelligent recovery.

