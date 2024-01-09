Sofema Online has developed comprehensive online training programs for Aviation Accountable Managers
SOFIA, SOFIA, BULGARIA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sofema Online www.sofemaonline.com, a provider of online aviation training, has introduced a range of online training programs designed for Accountable Managers and Post Holders in various aviation sectors, including NP 145 Organisation, CAMO, Operations, and EASA Part 21 G Organisation.
These programs aim to provide Accountable Managers with the necessary knowledge and skills for effective management and regulatory compliance within aviation organizations.
Courses Details:
1. Accountable Manager and Post Holder (NP) 145 Organisation Regulatory Training Program: This program offers detailed insights into the regulatory requirements and responsibilities specific to NP 145 Organisations.
www.sofemaonline.com/lms/all-courses/372-accountable-manager-and-post-holder-np-145-organisation-regulatory-training-program/preview
2. Accountable Manager and Post Holder (NP) CAMO Regulatory Training Program: Tailored for Continuing Airworthiness Management Organisations, this course provides a comprehensive understanding of CAMO regulations and managerial responsibilities.
www.sofemaonline.com/lms/all-courses/373-accountable-manager-and-post-holder-np-camo-regulatory-training-program/preview
3. Accountable Manager and Post Holder (NP) Operations Regulatory Training Program: Focusing on operational aspects, this training covers the regulatory framework and management obligations within aviation operations.
www.sofemaonline.com/lms/all-courses/374-accountable-manager-and-post-holder-np-operations-regulatory-training-program/preview
4. Accountable Manager and Post Holder (NP) Operations & CAMO Regulatory Training Program: A combined course offering extensive knowledge pertinent to both Operations and CAMO, ideal for managers overseeing multiple departments.
www.sofemaonline.com/lms/all-courses/375-accountable-manager-and-post-holder-np-operations-amp-camo-regulatory-training-program/preview
5. Accountable Manager and Post Holder (NP) EASA Part 21 G Organisation Regulatory Training Program: This specialized program is designed for managers in organizations dealing with EASA Part 21 G, focusing on production and design regulations.
www.sofemaonline.com/lms/all-courses/483-accountable-manager-and-post-holder-np-easa-part-21-g-organisation-regulatory-training-program/preview
Learning Experience:
The courses are available through a Learning Management System (LMS), allowing learners to study at their convenience. The format is designed to facilitate a comprehensive learning experience.
Enhancing Management Skills:
These courses provide training for aviation leaders to manage their teams and operations in line with regulatory requirements.
Enrollment and Contact Information:
The courses are now open for enrollment. Interested individuals can visit Sofema Online www.sofemaonline.com for more information and to register. For additional questions, please contact team@sassofia.com.
Steve Bentley
Sofema Online
team@sassofia.com
