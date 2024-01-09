COMMISSIONER SID MILLER CELEBRATES 25 YEARS OF GO TEXAN PROGRAM, A LANDMARK IN SUPPORTING TEXAS AGRICULTURE

Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) proudly mark the 25th birthday of the GO TEXAN program. This milestone reflects a quarter-century of unwavering commitment to promoting and supporting Texas agriculture. Established in 1999, the GO TEXAN program has been a driving force in fostering economic growth, highlighting the diversity of Texan products, and championing the state's agricultural producers.

The GO TEXAN program has played a pivotal role in bringing attention to the rich tapestry of agricultural offerings that define the Lone Star State, from the sun-kissed plains to the flourishing vineyards. Over the past 25 years, the program has seamlessly connected consumers with local farmers, ranchers, and producers, fostering a sense of pride and loyalty to local businesses.

“This birthday celebration symbolizes TDA’s 25-year commitment to showcasing the unparalleled quality and variety of Texas products,” Commissioner Miller said. “The GO TEXAN program has empowered our farmers and ranchers and allowed consumers to make informed choices about supporting local businesses. I take great pride in the program's accomplishments and its enduring impact on the state's agricultural landscape.”

As part of the celebration, TDA encourages consumers to actively participate in supporting local businesses by choosing GO TEXAN products. By doing so, Texans can contribute to the continued success of the state's agricultural industry and celebrate the spirit of Texas pride.

The GO TEXAN program has grown to encompass a wide range of products, including fresh produce, meats, wines, and other specialty goods. The recognizable GO TEXAN mark has become a symbol of quality and authenticity, signifying that a product is proudly grown or made in Texas.

As the Texas Department of Agriculture looks back on the achievements of the past 25 years, it also looks forward to the future, committed to further expanding the reach and impact of the GO TEXAN program. With a vision for continued growth and success, the program remains an enduring testament to the resilience, innovation, and excellence of Texas agriculture.

“GO TEXAN’s resilience and adaptability has been a hallmark of its 25-year journey,” said Commissioner Miller. “Looking towards the next 25 years, GO TEXAN stands poised to continue shaping the future of Texas agriculture for generations to come.”

