Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,321 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,372 in the last 365 days.

Actor John F Cruz to appear in new China film Spring 2024

American actor in China soon-to-be-released movie Chinese Giant Aircraft

Each film project brings new experiences”
— John F Cruz

QUANZHOU, FUJIAN, CHINA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Press Release

Popular American actor livinng in China, John F Cruz, known as 墨弘 (Mo Hong), has perform a special featured role in the upcoming film "China's Big Plane." Cruz is renowned for his portrayal of General Smith in the movie "Battle of Chosin Reservoir." His iconic scene paying tribute to soldiers covered in ice and snow has made him a beloved foreign actor in China. His other popular works include "Diplomatic Storm," "Chongqing Negotiations," and "Ip Man 4." to name a few.

John F Cruz has had the privilege to collaborate with the talented Chinese superstar Liu Ye, known for his role in "The Floating Day." Directed by Xiao Fei, the film "China's Big Plane" is set to release in Chinese theaters in spring 2024.

Cruz began his acting career in China in 2016, having previously filmed in Germany and the United States. He received training at two different American acting schools and was guided by a private acting coach. John F Cruz, born on February 1, 1969, has been residing in Quanzhou, known for its traditional Chinese architecture, since 2017. When not filming, Cruz enjoys exploring local Chinese traditional culture and artists. Interviews with traditional artists, Chinese lifestyle and ancient traditional Chinese architecture can be viewed on his Facebook page (link provided below). John ovie history is available on IMDB (link provided below).

benton
Chinese Film Culture
8018605552
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other

You just read:

Actor John F Cruz to appear in new China film Spring 2024

Distribution channels: Movie Industry, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more