Actor John F Cruz in soon-to-be released new TV series Shangganling

American Actor John F Cruz living in China guest stars in new epic Korean War TV series Shangganling scheduled to air in Fall 2023.

I love this job!” — John F Cruz

XIAMEN, FUJIAN, CHINA, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- American Actor John F Cruz, cast to play General Mark Wayne Clark in the upcoming epic Korean War TV series Shangganling.

John F Cruz is best known for his iconic role as General O.P. Smith in the blockbuster Chosin Reservoirs Battle. The Battle at Chosin Lake, released in 2020, was the largest success in Chinese movie history. Cruz’s performance gained him recognition throughout China.

Shangganling, filmed in April 2023 is a upcoming adrenaline-filled TV series that centered on Operation Showdown, at the Battle on Shangganling Mountain, also known as the Battle of Triangle Hill (1952). The Shangganling battle was one of the bloodiest conflicts during the Korean war facing off the ROK-American forces against the Chinese 15th Corps.

At the helm as directors were renowned Hong Kong filmmaker Andrew Lau Wai-keung and Park Ju-tien. The production was filmed in the Northeast China's Heilongjiang province, recruiting China’s top established actors along with 40,000 extras. The TV series is scheduled to release fall of 2023 on Chinese cable TV.

Cruz is a talented actor with over 27 major films and TV series to his resume. Cruz has been performing in China for the last 5 years working with the top Chinese Directors and actors. When asked if there is interest to return to the United States to perform in American based films, Cruz stated absolutely, I am currently looking for a talent agency to represent me.

Cruz started out with his acting career co-starring in a short film in Hamburg Germany, taking first place in Germany's regional film festival. Upon his return to the United States, he landed a small role in Savin Sarah Cain, directed by Michael Landin Jr, and distributed by LifeTime Films on US cable television. Cruz continued to develop his craft with an acting coach and additional film projects. You can see more work in his IMDB page at http://www.imdb.me/johnfcruz.

John F Cruz Actor in epic Korean War Movie