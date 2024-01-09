09 January 2024

101

The President of Turkmenistan received the Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye

On January 8, 2024, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Türkiye to Turkmenistan Ahmet Demirok.

Presenting his credentials, the diplomat conveyed warm greetings from the President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the head of state and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov conveyed his best wishes to the top leadership and people of Türkiye and congratulated the ambassador on his appointment.

As emphasized, the Republic of Türkiye is the closest fraternal country for Turkmenistan, relations with which have a long-term strategic nature.

During the meeting, it was stated with satisfaction that bilateral relations between Turkmenistan and Türkiye have always been built on the basis of mutual respect and mutual support, and views on issues of mutual interest in international politics, especially on ensuring peace and security in the world, achieving the Goals of sustainable development, similar or compatible.

The importance of the official visit of the President of Turkmenistan to the Republic of Türkiye in October 2023 was also noted, during which fruitful official meetings and business negotiations were held, and a number of important bilateral documents were signed.

The President of Turkmenistan expressed confidence in the availability of good opportunities for further development and strengthening of relations between the countries in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.