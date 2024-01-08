Man Dead After Being Struck by Vehicle in Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating the death of a man after a traffic crash on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

At approximately 4:50 a.m., a single car accident occurred on 1-295 southbound at the weigh station. The driver called 911 and waited on the side of the road. A short time later, a second accident occurred in the same area and the driver pulled over by the weigh station, called 911, and waited outside his vehicle.

DC Fire and EMS arrived on the scene and partially blocked travel lanes due to the accident. A vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed attempted to use the weigh station lane to bypass the accident scene. The vehicle struck the second vehicle and its driver. Unfortunately, the male driver succumbed to his injuries on the scene. The driver of the striking vehicle fled the scene on foot.

The decedent has been identified as 54-year-old Michael Scott Hamlin, of Hyattsville, MD.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

CCN: 24001218