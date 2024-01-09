Introducing EasyPost Analytics
Leading the way in supply chain visibility and operational excellenceLEHI, UTAH, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EasyPost Analytics is a supply chain visibility solution built by industry experts to drive performance improvements. Consolidating data from various supply chain transactional systems, the platform provides retailers with actionable insights derived from unprecedented visibility into supply chain operations.
“We’re excited to announce the launch of EasyPost Analytics,” said James Sutton, co-founder and former CTO of Elevate, now leading engineering for Easypost Analytics. “Adding supply chain analytics and visibility to the EasyPost suite of solutions further empowers EasyPost’s customers to execute a successful supply chain operation, powered by our best-in-class technology.”
EasyPost Analytics offers four core modules: Omnichannel Operations, Parcel Visibility, Warehouse Analytics, and Supply Chain Cost Management. Each module is designed to address a specific facet of the supply chain for a tailored approach to operational excellence. Prebuilt connectors to popular Supply Chain systems from partners like Manhattan, allow the EasyPost Analytics team to implement within weeks.
“Since our inception as Elevate, we have focused on delivering unrivaled value and insight to our clients to improve business results,” said Sutton. “With the launch of EasyPost Analytics, we look forward to extending this commitment and helping more companies improve operations with the platform.”
To learn more about EasyPost Analytics, visit www.easypost.com/analytics.
About EasyPost Analytics
EasyPost Analytics is a supply chain visibility solution that improves client performance through an innovative data platform that provides actionable insights developed by industry experts. With over 50 prebuilt technology connectors, the platform quickly translates data across operational systems using a proprietary supply chain data model. The team of ex-operators and supply chain experts handles all aspects of platform technology from initial implementation to ongoing support and product enhancement so clients can focus on operational performance. For more information go to easypost.com/analytics.
Ilya Aspis
Row Creek Strategies
ilya@rowcreekstrategies.com