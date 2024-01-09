CES 2024: BlackVue Announces 4K Dash Cam, Cloud Service and Data Bundle
The BlackVue One Package includes a DR970X-2CH LTE Plus 4K dash cam with built-in LTE, one year of Cloud service and one year of cellular data.
Korea-based Dashboard Camera Manufacturer To Introduce The BlackVue One Package On The US and Canada Markets In February.
The BlackVue One Package takes the guesswork out of the equation to deliver the most solid and straightforward experience out of the box.”SEONGNAM, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlackVue Dash Cameras has the pleasure to invite Las Vegas CES visitors to witness its upcoming 4K Cloud-compatible dash cam lineup at BlackVue’s booth #4577 in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, from January 9 to 12. Although visitors may already be familiar with the new 4K lineup introduced late last year at the SEMA Show, BlackVue will be introducing a new product exclusively for the CES: the BlackVue One Package.
As the pioneer of Cloud-connected dash cams since the launch of BlackVue Cloud in 2015, BlackVue is thrilled to provide users with a one-stop solution to get the best of camera recording fidelity, Cloud service and data plan all in one place.
The BlackVue One Package combines BlackVue’s new top-of-the-line LTE-capable dual-channel dash cam with a whole year of premium Cloud service and monthly data plan. Users will be treated to the best connected dash cam features in the industry, such as Alert Push Notifications, Remote Live View and Live Event Upload for detected incidents. Those features, combined with BlackVue’s Parking Mode monitoring function, provide vehicle owners with incomparable peace of mind.
In terms of hardware, the BlackVue One Package features the DR970X-2CH LTE Plus, which offers the best of video recording fidelity and Cloud connectivity. Equipped with a fast f/1.7 aperture lens and 4K Sony STARVIS 2 sensor on the front camera and Full HD STARVIS™ rear camera, the dash cam records clear videos even in the most challenging lighting conditions. It also includes built-in LTE connectivity as well as GPS and 5GHz Wi-Fi for fast local file transfer. Speaking of local files, the BlackVue One Package includes a BlackVue high-endurance 256GB microSD card, allowing users to store over seven hours of footage at the maximum resolution and bitrate in either HEVC (H.265) or AVC (H.264) format.
While the technical specifications of the included dash cam are impressive in themselves, the main draw of the BlackVue One Package is in providing users with a simple way to connect to BlackVue Cloud out of the box. Upon activation, the included BlackVue SIM card gives access to a whole year of the BlackVue One Plan as well as a year of monthly cellular data. The One Plan is a premium Cloud service plan that lets users register up to three BlackVue dash cams. The data plan provides 3GB of data renewing monthly for a period of one year.
“People who start using BlackVue Cloud overwhelmingly enjoy the features but getting started can prove challenging for some”, said Enoch Lim, Director of the Planning Department at Pittasoft. “Between picking the right camera, connecting it to the Cloud and getting an appropriate data plan from a local telecom operator, there is a lot to process. The BlackVue One Package takes the guesswork out of the equation to deliver the most solid and straightforward experience out of the box.”
The BlackVue One Package is not only feature-rich but also comes at a competitive price, as it includes a significant discount when compared to buying its components separately. Two versions will be available at launch: one featuring the dash cam, One Plan and data plan, and another adding the Power Magic Ultra Battery (B-130X), which allows to power the dash cam in Parking Mode without relying on the vehicle’s battery.
The BlackVue One Package will be available via the BlackVue website to customers in the US and Canada. US customers interested in the BlackVue One Package will be happy to learn that while full upfront payment is possible, buy now, pay later options are also available for them thanks to BlackVue's recent integration of the Klarna payment system.
The new 4K dash cams and BlackVue One Package are slated for release within the coming months. For more information, visit https://blackvue.com.
ABOUT PITTASOFT / BLACKVUE™:
Established in 2007, Pittasoft has made BlackVue the standard for simple, reliable, connected and elegant dashcam design. It pioneered Wi-Fi connectivity for easy setup and management of videos through a mobile phone. It also became popular for its advanced Parking Mode monitoring function.
Since 2015, BlackVue has set itself further apart with the launch of BlackVue Cloud, a service enabling remote Live View of in-car footage from anywhere, anytime with the BlackVue app. This unique feature provides both business fleet managers and individual users with new ways to easily monitor their vehicles in real time, from the palm of their hand.
STARVIS, STARVIS 2 and the logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Group Corporation or its affiliates.
