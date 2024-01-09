New Orleans Rock Ensemble Aarythmers Release Second Album “Cardiac”
EINPresswire.com/ -- Aarythmers is a band that showcases some of the best songwriters and musicians in New Orleans playing songs written by Guy Wall. The group just released their highly anticipated second album “Cardiac.” Guy wrote the songs on the record, sang lead on most songs, and played guitar on some of them.
Says Guy, “The new album is an attempt to emphasize vocal harmonies, and avoid strumming guitar chords, while performing various eras and sub-genres of rock music. I wrote the songs over the last five years. Our first record, ‘Below Sea Level,’ contained the songs that had an old time R&B or blues feel. The ones that were rock were saved for ‘Cardiac,’ the second record. We recorded the song instrumentation and most backing vocals in the living room of Vince Marini, the lead guitar player. Most songs were recorded with the drums and bass live and followed by overdubbing guitars and vocals. The lead vocals were recorded in a separate studio. The mixing engineer, who is a member of the Afghan Whigs, added the organ and piano during mixing at his studio.”
Guy played guitar (self-taught) in various rock bands in the 1970s and 1980s, during which time he obtained a law degree. He stopped playing in the late 1980s to raise his children with his wife Lisa and build his law practice. After the kids went to college, Guy sought formal guitar and music instruction and found it in Vince Marini.
Vince Marini received formal training in classical guitar at the University of Connecticut and in jazz guitar in New York city. Vince played in rock bands, orchestras (e.g., Tommy and various television talk shows), jazz bands and had a successful solo career. Vince played classical guitar at various venues including Yale university. He also obtained a pilot’s license and developed a successful courier service. Vince played guitar on most of the songs, played bass on a couple of songs (e.g., Better), sang back-up vocals, and acted as the sound engineer for the recording.
The rhythm section consisted of Moses Eder on drums and David Gilman and Dave Pomerlou on bass, all of whom have been in numerous successful bands. Emma Moates sang lead vocals on WTF and Lover Forever and backing vocals on most of the songs. Rick Nelson added keyboards on some of the tracks. Aarythmers’ second album evolves from the rhythm and blues feel of their first album, “Below Sea Level” (released in June 2021), to a modern rock sound with new songs and new members on bass, drums and keyboards.
“Cardiac” opens with a rock/pop song, “Thinking of Her,” which harkens back to the early 60s Beatles, and follows it with “WTF,” a whimsical exploration of the idea that opposites attract. Then come slower songs that explore and evoke emotion, such as the feelings in the beginning of a relationship (“Senses”), the courage to face fear (“Stand”), the hurt of rejection (“Love Forever”), and the search for happiness in life (“Find It Again”). The record then displays influences from various genres such as punk and classical (“I Was Wrong”) and progressive rock (“Upside Down”). It ends with the classic rock sound of “Miss Right Now.”
Says Guy, “The main goal is to write about actual thoughts and feelings and to describe with lyrics that depict scenes that embody the emotion without having to describe the emotions. I also try to add chromatic, i.e., out of the key, chords and notes to make the music more interesting.”
This album is dedicated to the memory of Vince Marini...
To purchase: https://aarythmers.hearnow.com/cardiac
Watch the promotional video: https://www.youtube.com/@aarythmers574
For more information:
https://aarythmers.com/
https://www.facebook.com/Aarythmers
Press inquiries:
Billy James
