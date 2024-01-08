‘Unspoken’ Available for Educational Use Ahead of MLK Day, Black History Month
Award-winning film aims to inspire dialogue focused on race relations, divisions and opportunities for reconciliation in hometowns across America
UNSPOKEN points to the importance of truth-telling as a way towards healing and racial reconciliation,”ATLANTA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Black History Month, the award-winning documentary-feature film, “UNSPOKEN,” is available for use in institutions, education and library markets through Video Project, one of the leading documentary film distributors to educational institutions in the United States.
The debut feature film from Georgia-based filmmaker Stephanie Calabrese uncovers buried truths and “UNSPOKEN” aims to inspire dialog focused on race relations, divisions and opportunities for reconciliation in hometowns across America. She explores how her own tight-knit community has been impacted by its racial divide deepened in part by the 1946 Moores Ford Lynching, also known as the “last mass lynching in America.”
Featuring interviews with fellow residents and extensive research, “UNSPOKEN” offers a nuanced and complex understanding of the historical factors that contextualize racial divides across the country, as well as contemporary challenges, such as the wanton denial of histories, that continue to make substantive reconciliation difficult to achieve. Through her research and the town's collective memory, Calabrese explores how Monroe's community has been shaped by its racial divide for generations. This thoughtful examination of the ways that history continues to reverberate throughout society, including pervasive contemporary segregation, shatters a code of silence that has distanced neighbor from neighbor for generations.
Academics from several universities have hosted screenings of “UNSPOKEN” and praised Calabrese’s work.
"UNSPOKEN points to the importance of truth-telling as a way towards healing and racial reconciliation,” said Dr. Molly McGehee, Emory University’s Oxford College Associate Dean for Faculty Development.
"UNSPOKEN shines a light on the Moore's Ford Lynching, a horrific act of racist violence that has been intentionally hidden from public attention for decades,” said R. Alfred Vick, University of Georgia’s Director of the Environmental Ethics Certificate Program. “The film presents voices of the community where this happened, revealing the lasting impact of this trauma and also the hope that honest and inclusive dialogue can break through long standing divisions and lead to healing."
“UNSPOKEN” has received critical acclaim and recognition, winning the Audience Choice Award for Documentary at the Macon Film Festival; Documentary Features Special Jury Award at the the Rome International Film Festival; and Best Documentary Award at the Reedy Reels Film Festival. The film was also an Official Selection for the Morehouse College Human Rights Film Festival, Chagrin Documentary Film Festival, Portland Film Festival and Cinema on the Bayou Film Festival.
To watch the trailer and learn more about the film, host a screening, or acquire a site license, visit videoproject.org/unspoken-2023.html.
