Concept3D Sets New Industry Standard with SOC 2 Type II Compliance
Achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance across all our products is not just a compliance milestone; it's a part of our commitment to our clients.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concept3D, an innovator in creating immersive, university-branded experiences through interactive mapping, virtual tours, and digital events calendars, announces a significant leap in data security standards by achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations also known as SSAE 18. This accomplishment builds on the company's previous SOC 2 Type I compliance, underscoring a relentless focus on protecting client data and enhancing trust in its digital solutions.
SOC 2 Type II is a rigorous standard set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), focusing on security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of a company’s systems and organizational controls. Achieving this standard with an unqualified opinion serves as third-party industry validation that Concept3D provides enterprise-level security for customer data secured in Concept3D’s systems. The evaluation, conducted by the esteemed Prescient Assurance, highlights Concept3D's dedication to operational excellence and robust security protocols.
"At Concept3D, we recognize the critical importance of data security in today's digital landscape," said Gordon Boyes, Concept3D CEO. "Achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance across all our products is not just a compliance milestone; it's a part of our commitment to our clients. We ensure the highest security standards are embedded in our solutions, offering peace of mind to universities, colleges, and other venues that trust us to enhance their online presence."
Concept3D's platform, renowned for transforming virtual engagement in higher education, now sets an even higher bar for data security in the industry. From intricate virtual tours to comprehensive interactive mapping and digital event engagement, every solution provided by Concept3D is backed by stringent security measures, including advanced encryption, continuous vulnerability assessments, and robust access control protocols. For further details please review the full Concept3D Security Policy.
About Concept3D:
Concept3D, serving the higher education community for over a decade, offers a centralized platform for creating elevated, university-branded experiences for student events, interactive mapping, and virtual tours. The company empowers administrators to bring their campus to life with visually stunning, immersive online experiences, improving campus communications, recruitment, and navigation while engaging current and potential students. Its client roster boasts more than 700 universities and colleges, including over 70% of the top 100 U.S. universities, as well as destinations, live events, and sporting venues.
