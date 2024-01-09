Strategic Advancement: Alliance Background LLC Appoints Raven Barker as Criminal Research Manager
Strategic Advancement: Alliance Background LLC Appoints Raven Barker as Criminal Research ManagerST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alliance Background LLC, a premier provider of background screening solutions for Employment, Volunteer, and Faith-based organizations, proudly announces the promotion of Raven Barker to the position of Criminal Research Manager. Mrs. Barker, previously an Operations Specialist with Alliance Background, brings a wealth of experience in court research, quality control functions, and a robust background with industry players such as Equifax Workforce Solutions/Appriss Insights, CoreLogic, and Convergence Research.
In her new role, Mrs. Barker will spearhead crucial day-to-day responsibilities, including team leadership, training, mentorship, client development, and communication. This strategic promotion aligns with Alliance Background's exceptional growth trajectory, marked by recent accolades such as securing the #1 overall ranking in the HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen List of Pre-Employment Screening Leaders, alongside the #1 position in Quality of Service.
Alliance Background President & Founder, Brittany Bollinger Boyle, expressed her enthusiasm for Mrs. Barker's promotion, stating, "In 2023, Raven has demonstrated her value as a key asset to our organization. Her insight and leadership are pivotal in our success as we pursue an ambitious agenda for 2024 and beyond. Raven has solidified her place as a key and trusted member of our leadership team, and I am thrilled to welcome her to our management team."
Mrs. Barker, commenting on her new role, stated, "I am excited to be part of such a forward-thinking and customer-centric management team. I look forward to applying my experience in the screening industry to provide our clients with operational best practices while ensuring the highest quality and integrity with Alliance Background's cutting-edge screening solutions."
With a rich history in the operational aspects of the background screening industry, Mrs. Barker added, "Having worked in the background screening industry for many years in an operational role, it's clear I've found my home at Alliance Background. I'm excited to be taking on this new leadership role and to have the opportunity to work directly with our highly skilled team as well as our growing client base."
