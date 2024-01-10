Submit Release
Healthsource Solutions Takes Second Place in the Healthiest Employers® Award in Minnesota

We are excited that HealthSource Solutions won second place in Minnesota in the Healthiest Employers award!

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HealthSource Solutions is excited they won second place in Minnesota in the Healthiest Employers award! This prestigious accolade acknowledges the dedication of organizations that have a people-first approach to the health and wellbeing of their organization. These companies prioritize the welfare of their employees as a fundamental principle and core value of the organization.

"Of course, we wanted to win the first position," says the CEO and owner of HealthSource Solutions, Mary Kruse. "But we are still thrilled that Minnesota Air, an HVAC company, won first place for our employer size. Watching other organizations prioritize employee health and wellbeing as part of their corporate values and culture is gratifying and encouraging.

HealthSource Solutions would also like to congratulate our client Doran, a leading real estate developer who has worked tirelessly to ensure they have an inclusive culture that supports every aspect of well-being – physical, mental, emotional, financial, social, and community. Congratulations on making wellbeing a priority!

HealthSource Solutions is encouraged to see the number of award applicants grow each year. As we work with our clients, we aim to help them apply for at least one yearly award. Beyond Healthiest Employer, other National organizations with awards are the American Heart Association, WELCOA, HERO, and C-Evert Coop. Although each of these awards focuses on employee health and wellbeing, they each have different guidelines and focus. These awards help guide employers in best practices around strategy and goals, organizational policies, systematic initiatives, department collaboration, program infrastructure, leadership engagement, communication, and environmental changes. All have the goal of creating a people-first culture.

HealthSource Solutions is dedicated to building a culture that helps everyone thrive in and out of the workplace and within the communities we serve.

About Healthiest Employers®
Healthiest Employers® is a trusted awards program that recognizes people-first organizations taking a more proactive approach to employee health. Our goal is to be a resource for organizations focused on improving their employees' health, creating a community invested in their populations' health and wellbeing.

About Minnesota Air, Inc.
Minnesota Air is a family-owned business serving the HVAC industry. Minnesota Air was created in 1981 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of that company. In 1999, Minnesota Air spun off and became a separate corporation concentrating solely on the HVAC industry and is now Minnesota's longest-tenured full-service HVAC distributorship.

