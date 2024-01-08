Kathleen Winn endorsed by VFAF Veterans for Trump for Arizona (AZ6) congress

Kathleen Winn endorsed by VFAF Veterans for Trump for AZ6 congress Kathleen Winn endorsed by VFAF Veterans for Trump for AZ6 congress

Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump has endorsed Kathleen Winn running for Arizona congressional district 6 announced Stan Fitzgerald president

Kathleen Winn is a patriot who has fought for election integrity and President Trump. Winn has worked hard for our Veterans and will continue to in congress. She has our full endorsement and support” — Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots President

TUCSON, ARIZONA, USA , January 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- From L-Strategies - The Official Press of VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots nationalVFAF has issued an endorsement for Kathleen Winn running for Arizona's sixth congressional district (AZ6)Kathleen Winn came to Arizona in 1976 at 17 years old. She is the oldest of 3 sisters. Kathleen is married to Albert Winn former Vice President of the Boeing Apache Attack Helicopter Program and defense industry expert for Army aviation. The Winn's have 7 children and 14 grandchildren. Kathleen graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in Communications. She was a local television reporter in Tucson until she left to get into marketing and advertising. One of Kathleen's clients suggested she get her real estate license and she spent 27 years in banking, lending and real estate.Kathleen became politically active and started supporting Republican candidates to help make a difference. She served as the Community Outreach and Education director for the Arizona Attorney General's Office where she focused on veterans issues and helped established Veterans Courts serving the needs of those who served us. She also worked to create the TASA (Task Force Against Senior Abuse) protecting seniors from being exploited and abused. Winn has a long history of finding solutions to complex problems. Her commitment to law enforcement and the military is well documented. Not as well known is her work with trafficking victims, vulnerable children in the foster care program, and anyone who needs a champion. Winn is a fighter who gets things done. She is just the type of person we need in DC.In other VFAF News :VFAF Veterans for Trump producing a "Trump" related documentary for release in early 2024The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement : https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/ VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump’s announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collationThe Veterans group is partnered with Legacy PAC , a political action committee committed to preserving the Legacy of President Trump and promoting America First candidates. Stan Fitzgerald , Jared Craig , Mark Finchem , Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain are on the Legacy PAC Team.

Kathleen Winn for AZ congress endorsement interview with Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Veterans for Trump