LA’s Blu Jay Lands The #1 Song on Music’s Most Influential Platform For Indie Artists
EINPresswire.com/ -- aBreak Music, the industry’s leading global, multi format indie artist discovery platform, announces that ‘All in My Head’ by Blu Jay is the newest #1 on the aBreak58. Check it out at aBreakmusic.com.
Blu Jay, a half-American, half-Brazilian singer-songwriter, weaves a soulful tapestry of Indie pop that reflects her teenage experiences in Los Angeles. Born with a passion for music, she began singing and playing guitar at the age of 8, crafting her own tunes that honor her Brazilian roots. Beyond music, Blu Jay has showcased her acting talents alongside actors Aaron Paul and Oscar Nominee, Amy Adams. Her creativity extends to her indie fashion line, “Baby Daddy Momma Drama” (babydaddymommadrama.myshopify.com), featuring hand-painted graffiti style clothing. Blu Jay invites you to immerse yourself in her world of passionate living, where music and creativity coalesce into a captivating journey.
“#1 on the aBreak58 playlist - a dream unfolding in real-time. Seriously, I’m still pinching myself!” said Blu Jay. “I’m so grateful for all the listeners who turned a dream into a reality. Here’s to the power of music.”
Every two weeks, aBreak Music releases their aBreak58 playlist, featuring the Top 58 songs uploaded from indie artists representing multiple genres from around the world. These songs are then rotated on what has become the most influential radio station for indie artists, the aBreak58.
“Between her writing, producing, performing (with her band Blu Jay and The Lovebombs,) fashion and acting, Blu Jay defines what a multiple creative threat looks like,” said Bruce Tyler, CEO of aBreak Music. “This was a one listen song for Jay Stevens, myself and our music staff. Then when we looked deeper, we saw extreme talent combined with determined self motivation - major factors for indie artists reaching their goals. Big things coming from Blu Jay in ‘24.”
About aBreak Music:
aBreak Music is a U.S. based international multi-genre indie artist discovery platform. The company’s CEO, Bruce Tyler, partner Jay Stevens, and others, are some of the most successful and connected executives in the history of music. The aBreak58 playlist and radio station have become the most important tools for indie artists looking to get discovered and record industry executives looking to find the best new talent. Visit at https://abreakmusic.com/
Bruce Tyler
Blu Jay, a half-American, half-Brazilian singer-songwriter, weaves a soulful tapestry of Indie pop that reflects her teenage experiences in Los Angeles. Born with a passion for music, she began singing and playing guitar at the age of 8, crafting her own tunes that honor her Brazilian roots. Beyond music, Blu Jay has showcased her acting talents alongside actors Aaron Paul and Oscar Nominee, Amy Adams. Her creativity extends to her indie fashion line, “Baby Daddy Momma Drama” (babydaddymommadrama.myshopify.com), featuring hand-painted graffiti style clothing. Blu Jay invites you to immerse yourself in her world of passionate living, where music and creativity coalesce into a captivating journey.
“#1 on the aBreak58 playlist - a dream unfolding in real-time. Seriously, I’m still pinching myself!” said Blu Jay. “I’m so grateful for all the listeners who turned a dream into a reality. Here’s to the power of music.”
Every two weeks, aBreak Music releases their aBreak58 playlist, featuring the Top 58 songs uploaded from indie artists representing multiple genres from around the world. These songs are then rotated on what has become the most influential radio station for indie artists, the aBreak58.
“Between her writing, producing, performing (with her band Blu Jay and The Lovebombs,) fashion and acting, Blu Jay defines what a multiple creative threat looks like,” said Bruce Tyler, CEO of aBreak Music. “This was a one listen song for Jay Stevens, myself and our music staff. Then when we looked deeper, we saw extreme talent combined with determined self motivation - major factors for indie artists reaching their goals. Big things coming from Blu Jay in ‘24.”
About aBreak Music:
aBreak Music is a U.S. based international multi-genre indie artist discovery platform. The company’s CEO, Bruce Tyler, partner Jay Stevens, and others, are some of the most successful and connected executives in the history of music. The aBreak58 playlist and radio station have become the most important tools for indie artists looking to get discovered and record industry executives looking to find the best new talent. Visit at https://abreakmusic.com/
Bruce Tyler
aBreak Music
brucetyler@abreakmusic.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok