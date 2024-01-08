Missouri Department of Agriculture Announces Funds to Support State Food Supply Chain

JEFFERSON CITY —

The Missouri Department of Agriculture has been allocated $6.9 million through the USDA Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure (RFSI) Program to help strengthen the food supply chain between the farmer and consumer.

The purpose of the RFSI program is to build resilience in the middle of the food supply chain; to provide more and better markets to small farms and food businesses; and to support the development of value-added products for consumers, fair prices, fair wages and new and safe job opportunities that keep profits in rural communities.

MDA will distribute the funds as competitive grants to invest in the aggregation, processing, manufacturing, storage, transportation, wholesale and distribution of locally produced food.

Eligible products include fruits and vegetables, dairy, grains for human consumption, aquaculture, and other food products (excluding meat and poultry).

There are two grant applications available. The Simplified Equipment-Only Grant funds may be used for equipment purchases only and projects must be completed by June 30, 2025. The Infrastructure Grant funds may be used for improvements, rearrangements, or alterations of an existing building or facility and projects must be completed by Dec. 31, 2026.

Applications for the Simplified Equipment-Only Grant must be submitted by March 8, 2024.

Applications for the Infrastructure Grant must be submitted by March 15, 2024.

Anticipated award date is July 1, 2024.

MDA, in conjunction with the Missouri Agriculture, Food & Forestry Innovation Center (MAFFIC), created an informational FAQ video that can be found here.

RFSI program details and applications can be found online here.

MDA is providing free technical assistance for individuals interested in the RFSI program through a partnership with the Missouri Agriculture, Food & Forestry Innovation Center (MAFFIC). Please request assistance by signing up online here. Business development assistance is available throughout the grant application period and afterwards to awarded entities, as well as other value-added agricultural producers who are working in the middle of the supply chain by processing, aggregating and/or distributing eligible food crops.

Contact MDA’s Rachel Heimericks at (573) 522-1955 or Rachel.Heimericks@mda.mo.gov with any questions.

For more information about the Missouri Department of Agriculture and its programs, visit the Department online at Agriculture.Mo.Gov.