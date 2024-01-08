Advisory: Auditor of State Keith Faber to Present Public Integrity Award to Delaware County Prosecutor Melissa A. Schiffel

COLUMBUS – Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber will present a Public Integrity Award Tuesday to Delaware County Prosecutor Melissa A. Schiffel:

Who: Auditor of State Keith Faber

What: Presentation of Public Integrity Award to Delaware County Prosecutor Melissa A. Schiffel

When: Tuesday, Jan. 9, 4 p.m.

Where: Delaware County Commissioners Hearing Room, 91 N. Sandusky St., Delaware

###

