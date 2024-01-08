Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,320 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,606 in the last 365 days.

Advisory: Auditor of State Keith Faber to Present Public Integrity Award to Delaware County Prosecutor Melissa A. Schiffel

COLUMBUS – Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber will present a Public Integrity Award Tuesday to Delaware County Prosecutor Melissa A. Schiffel:

Who: Auditor of State Keith Faber

What: Presentation of Public Integrity Award to Delaware County Prosecutor Melissa A. Schiffel

When: Tuesday, Jan. 9, 4 p.m.

Where: Delaware County Commissioners Hearing Room, 91 N. Sandusky St., Delaware

###

The Auditor of State’s Office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government. 

 

You just read:

Advisory: Auditor of State Keith Faber to Present Public Integrity Award to Delaware County Prosecutor Melissa A. Schiffel

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more