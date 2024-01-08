FEMA Approves Over $3.5 Million to Hogar CREA

This includes funds for the rehabilitation centers in Juncos, Coamo, Fajardo and Trujillo Alto

Guaynabo, Puerto Rico – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) supports the recovery of the Hogar CREA organization, with a multi-million allocation that includes nearly $943,000 to repair rehabilitation centers in Juncos, Coamo, Fajardo, and Trujillo Alto. This injection of federal funds will allow Hogar CREA to maintain its facilities in optimal conditions to continue its mission of rehabilitating people with addiction problems.

Dr. Carlos Pagán Ortiz, director of Hogar CREA's treatment department stated that the facility in Juncos is a residential treatment center that serves approximately 500 participants annually. “It offers personalized attention and a wide range of therapies, including cognitive-behavioral therapy, group therapy, individual counseling and medication-assisted treatments,” he explained.

FEMA awarded nearly $281,000 to repair this facility, including the entrance and main building of the complex, medical office, rooms and machine room, among others. Repairs to the gazebo, kitchen and painting of the buildings have already been completed.

Hogar CREA is the largest private nonprofit organization in Puerto Rico dedicated to rehabilitating people with drug and alcohol abuse problems. Since it was inaugurated in 1968, more than 65,400 people have received rehabilitation treatment through one of its centers. It has 42 residential homes in Puerto Rico - where people live and receive treatment - and is present in the states of Florida, New Jersey and Pennsylvania in the United States, as well as in the following countries: Panama, Costa Rica, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador and Honduras.

“This organization's contribution to society transcends generations and embodies the fundamental values of compassion, fairness and respect for others. Since its founding, Hogar CREA has rehabilitated thousands of people with addiction problems in Puerto Rico, the United States and Latin America,” said FEMA Federal Disaster Recovery Coordinator José G. Baquero.

The impact of Hurricane Maria not only affected Hogar CREA's facilities, but also disrupted its service delivery program by forcing it to halt new admissions. Many prospective candidates for the programs were in the different shelters that were set up throughout the island. As a primary strategy the nonprofit focused on providing essential services to their existing participants. This strategy allowed them to retain participants during those difficult times.

FEMA allocated nearly $404,000 to repair the residential home in Coamo, and over $242,000 for permanent work at the Hogar CREA in Fajardo. Construction work to repair both facilities, including buildings and exterior fences, is still ongoing.

Moreover, FEMA obligated funds for structural repairs to one of the entity’s most important residential centers – Hogar Crea Mothers with Children in Trujillo Alto. The center offers services to mothers and children with HIV or drug addiction. This home has a childcare facility to help parents with HIV manage their condition and improve their quality of life while staying with their children. There, all repairs have been completed.

Each of the projects in the four municipalities – Juncos, Coamo, Fajardo and Trujillo Alto – have funds earmarked for mitigation works to strengthen the structures to decrease the likelihood of similar damage in future events.

Funding and subsequent repair of the treatment centers have a significant positive effect on the rehabilitation and recovery of residents, in that they contribute to the safety and stability of residents, Dr. Pagan said.

“The environment is an important factor in Mental Health treatment, including substance abuse disorder treatment. Quality services in the right setting positively affect the mental health environment. Homelessness or housing instability can be significant barriers to treatment success The funds received by FEMA have had an immense impact since it has allowed our agency to restore its facilities and with it, we have been able to comply with the new federal building codes,” said Dr. Pagan.

To date, FEMA has awarded over $3.5 million for 38 permanent work projects for repairs to Hogar CREA facilities.

