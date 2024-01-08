Submit Release
Provincial Traffic Safety Grants: Pedestrian Safety the Focus of Many New Projects

CANADA, January 8 - Released on January 8, 2024

Program has Invested Over $10 Million in Traffic Safety Projects Since 2019

Dozens of Saskatchewan communities are receiving grants for traffic safety improvements from the Provincial Traffic Safety Fund.

"I'm pleased that the Traffic Safety Fund is able to support an additional 62 projects across Saskatchewan to help keep people safe," Minister Responsible for SGI Dustin Duncan said. "I'd like to thank the leaders in all communities that submitted applications for their commitment to traffic safety." 

Many of the approved projects focus on increasing pedestrian safety, including: 

  • the installation of solar powered speed display signs in Bengough, 
  • the development of a pedestrian walking path in a high-risk area on Cowessess First Nation, and
  • the installation of traffic signals and signage in Swift Current.

A total of 59 communities in Saskatchewan will be awarded Provincial Traffic Safety Fund Grants, with 62 projects totaling nearly $1.3 million. Grants range from $2,156 to $100,000. The maximum amount of funding municipalities and Indigenous lands or territories can apply for is $100,000.

Find the full list of approved projects and grant amounts attached.

Since 2019, Provincial Traffic Safety Fund Grants have been awarded to communities twice a year, using proceeds from photo speed enforcement.

With the latest round of grants, there has been a total of more than $10 million provided for 733 projects since the Provincial Traffic Safety Fund was established.   

"This has been an extremely successful program, allowing communities throughout Saskatchewan to access non-tax revenue to fund many traffic safety projects," Minister Duncan said. 

Applications are reviewed by a committee made up of representatives from the Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association, the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities, the Prince Albert Grand Council, the Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Highways and SGI.

The Provincial Traffic Safety Fund Grant is now open for applications for funding that will be awarded in June. The deadline for applications is March 31, 2024. For more information, visit SGI's website: https://sgi.sk.ca/community-grants-programs.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Tyler McMurchy
SGI
Regina
Phone: 306-751-1837
Email: tmcmurchy@sgi.sk.ca
Cell: 306-535-6207

