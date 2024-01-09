Child Care Biz Help Expands Church Childcare Consulting Team

From left to right, Child Care Biz Help Owners Daniel and Caroline Jens, and Nancy and Nelson Eagle.

Addition of Nelson and Nancy Eagle Enhances Expertise in Faith-Based Childcare Solutions

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Child Care Biz Help proudly announces the expansion of their church childcare consulting team with the addition of Nelson and Nancy Eagle, founders of Christian Childcare & Preschool Ministries. Their extensive experience in faith-based childcare management and consulting brings added depth to the company's already robust offerings.

The Eagles' expertise in strategic and operational management complements Child Care Biz Help's comprehensive services. These services, designed to assist churches in starting their own child care center, include market research, cost projections, floor plan design, assistance with childcare licensing, establishment of a core operations framework, leadership development, and an overall alignment with church missions. This expansion reaffirms the company's commitment to providing tailored, holistic solutions that support sustainable, nurturing environments for children and strengthen church communities.

"A child care center can be one of the most effective outreaches of a church and this partnership will allow for more children to be transformed by the Gospel," said Nelson Eagle.

"We're excited about the depth of knowledge and experience Nelson & Nancy bring, and we look forward to the positive impact this will have on the communities we serve," said Daniel Jens, Co-Founder of Child Care Biz Help.

Are you considering a child care center as a financially viable ministry for your church? Visit Child Care Biz Help and review the church childcare consulting services on the website.

