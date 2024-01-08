The House Hot Sheet for Week 1 of the 2024 Legislative Session

Monday

The 2024 Legislative Session begins on Monday and the House will host opening ceremonies and reserve time for possible floor action.

In the afternoon, the Community Safety, Justice, and Reentry Committee will hold a public hearing on HB 1062, offered by Rep. Strom Peterson (D-Edmonds), an effort to restrict deception by law enforcement officers during interrogations. The Housing committee will hear testimony on HB 1998, new legislation from Rep. Mia Gregerson (D-SeaTac) that expands multifamily zones to include co-living housing, flexible and affordable spaces that have separate living and sleeping areas but share a kitchen.

Later in the afternoon, the Appropriations Committee will hear presentations on the Governor’s proposed 2024 Supplemental Operating Budget.

Tuesday

Tuesday will feature the Governor’s State of the State address in the morning.

At 1:30 p.m., the Health Care & Wellness Committee will hold a public hearing on bills, including HB 1957 from Rep. Marcus Riccelli (D-Spokane), which preserves coverage of preventive services without cost sharing with consumers. In the Human Services, Youth, & Early Learning Committee, a public hearing is scheduled for HB 1916 concerning funding for the early support for infants and toddlers program by Rep. Tana Senn (D-Mercer Island). Also scheduled is HB 2101, eliminating child care licensing fees, offered by Rep. Alicia Rule (D-Blaine).

Also in the afternoon, Rep. Gregerson’s HB 1932 is scheduled for public testimony in the State Government and Tribal Relations Committee. HB 1932 would shift general elections for local governments to even-numbered years to increase voter participation. There’s also a public hearing scheduled for HB 1885 from Rep. Sharlett Mena (D-Tacoma) which would prohibit campaign contributions and expenditures by foreign-influenced corporations. And in the Postsecondary Education & Workforce Committee, Rep. Vandana Slatter’s (D-Bellevue) HB 1950 to improve access to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program is scheduled for a public hearing.

Later in the afternoon, the Environment & Energy Committee has a public hearing scheduled for HB 2049, new legislation from Rep. Liz Berry (D-Seattle) to improve Washington’s solid waste management outcomes. And in the Housing Committee, two new bills have public hearings scheduled: HB 1892 from Rep. Mari Leavitt (D-University Place) to provide loans for workforce housing for low-income households and HB 2160 to promote community and transit-oriented housing development by Rep. Julia Reed (D-Seattle)

Wednesday

Wednesday morning starts off with a hearing on the Keeping Our Washington Guard Strong Act (HB 1869), sponsored by Rep. Leavitt, in the Innovation, Community & Economic Development, & Veterans Committee. In the Civil Rights & Judiciary Committee, public testimony will be heard on HB 1958 from Rep. Berry, legislation to allow civil action when sexually protective devices are removed or tampered with without consent. Finally, in the Labor & Workplace Standards Committee, a public hearing on two bills is scheduled. The first, HB 1905 from Rep. Mena, expands the Equal Pay and Opportunities Act to include other protected classes beyond gender. The second bill, The Employee Free Choice Act (HB 1940) from Rep. Mary Fosse (D-Everett), protects employees from retaliation or penalization for refusing to attend or participate in an employer-sponsored meeting regarding religious or political matters.

In the afternoon, there is a scheduled hearing in the Consumer Protection & Business Committee on Rep. Amy Walen’s (D-Kirkland) HB 1874, protecting consumers from predatory loans. In the Human Services, Youth, & Early Learning Committee, new legislation (HB 2007) from Rep. Peterson to expand time limit exemptions for cash assistance programs will have a public hearing. In the State Government & Tribal Relations Committee, a public hearing is scheduled on HJR 4208 from Rep. Bill Ramos (D-Issaquah) to remove gendered terms from the state constitution

Also in the afternoon, the Postsecondary Education & Workforce Committee is hearing testimony on HB 1939, Rep. Tina Orwall’s (D-Des Moines) new bill to adopt the social work licensure compact, a critical step in addressing the state’s behavioral health workforce shortages.

Thursday

Thursday morning begins with a hearing in the Education Committee on HB 2058, sponsored by Rep. Riccelli, to provide free school meals to all public K-12 students. In the Housing Committee, Rep. Emily Alvarado (D-Seattle) has a public hearing for her bill to end stress caused by excessive rent increases and provide stability and predictability in rent increases (HB 2114).

Later in the day, the Appropriations Committee will hold public hearings on SHB 1045, creating the Evergreen Basic Income Pilot Program from Rep. Berry, and SHB 1368 from Rep. Senn to fund and require the purchase of zero emission school buses. And in the Capital Budget Committee, the Governor’s proposed budget and testimony on capital budget projects will be heard (HB 2089).

Friday

The last day of the week includes a public hearing in Health Care & Wellness on HB 2115, a new abortion care protection authored by Rep. My-Linh Thai (D-Bellevue), providing additional security to health care physicians. In the Agriculture & Natural Resources Committee, HB 1921, prime sponsored by Rep. Davina Duerr (D-Bothell), is scheduled for a public hearing. HB 1921 bans certain potentially dangerous chemical additives from food and drinks sold in Washington state.