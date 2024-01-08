STOW — The January 2024 All Hands Herald is online! The latest edition of the news magazine for the Massachusetts fire service covers the 34th Annual Firefighter of the Year Heroic Awards, new lithium-ion battery initiatives for the fire service, the annual Fire & Life Safety Education Conference, new multi-lingual resources for emergency shelter occupants and for newcomers to the U.S., and much more.

The All Hands Herald is published three times per year and welcomes contributions from the fire service. To submit an article, contact Department of Fire Services Public Information Officer Jake Wark at jake.wark@mass.gov.