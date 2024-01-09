Wolf Larson, Writer, Producer, and Tarzan Actor, Joins Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc.
Wolf Larson, Writer, Producer, and Tarzan Actor, Joins Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc. to Head New Division as Vice President of ERB EntertainmentTARZANA, CA, USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wolf Larson is a writer, a producer, and an actor. He graduated with a BA (Hons) in Economics and Statistics from Queens University and received his MBA in Finance and Marketing from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. After graduating, he stayed on at UNLV as a Lecturer in Finance and to work as the Assistant Director at the Center for Business and Economic Research. He moved to Los Angeles and started a calendar and video production company, and shortly thereafter a series of circumstances led to Mr. Larson finding himself in the role as Edgar Rice Burroughs’ legendary ape-man in the Tarzan television series from 1991–1994. The series ran for three seasons with seventy-five episodes.
After his role as Tarzan, he went on to star in TNT’s LA Heat as Detective Chase McDonald. He also had acting roles in Storm Chasers (1998) and in Shakedown (2002). He was a writer and producer for Crash and Byrnes (2000), where he also had a leading role, as well as Just Can’t Get Enough (2002). More recently, he was the CEO of a financial services company but has remained involved in the entertainment industry.
As of December 2023, he has accepted the position of Vice President of ERB Entertainment, the new entertainment division of Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc. (ERB, Inc.) in Tarzana, CA. The corporation owns over thirty different storylines developed by Edgar Rice Burroughs, one of the twentieth century’s most prolific writers, whose novels have sold hundreds of millions of copies and still counting. His most beloved properties include Tarzan®, John Carter of Mars®, Carson of Venus®, The Land That Time Forgot®, and Pellucidar®, the world At the Earth’s Core™. It will be Mr. Larson’s role to bring these wide-ranging literary creations to market in motion pictures and television series.
Per James Sullos, President of ERB, Inc. “We couldn’t be more excited to have Wolf join us to head up our new Entertainment Division. We have developed a variety of scripts for movies and TV series, and he has already added to that library. We think 2024 will be a landmark year for our 100-year-old company.”
And Wolf Larson adds: “Ray Bradbury called Edgar Rice Burroughs ‘probably the most influential writer in the entire history of the world.’ Burroughs’ imagination is certainly on display in many of our best-known movies. Celebrated for Tarzan, what most people don’t know is that he wrote over eighty books in his lifetime in a variety of genres—and that doesn’t include his short stories. The ERB Universe is vast, and many parts are still unexplored. Our goal is to change that.”
ABOUT EDGAR RICE BURROUGHS, INC.
From its headquarters in Tarzana, California, Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc., administers the intellectual property of American author Edgar Rice Burroughs (1875–1950), one of the twentieth century’s most prolific and enduring writers. Mr. Burroughs’ stories have been adapted into 60 films and 250 television episodes, and are featured in comic books, video games, apparel, and other merchandise. Through worldwide ownership of copyrights and trademarks, Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc., oversees authorized adaptations of his literary works in film, television, radio, publishing, theatrical stage productions, licensing, and merchandising. The company is owned by Mr. Burroughs’ heirs and continues to operate from offices the author built in 1927 on the site of his former Tarzana ranch in the San Fernando Valley.
For more information on Tarzan, please visit tarzan.com/licensing
James Sullos – President / ERB, Inc.
Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc.
+1 818-344-0181
jsullos@erburroughs.com