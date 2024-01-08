Applications for Rapid Community Response Program Now Open

Submit Release
OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Department of Commerce (Commerce), in partnership with the Oklahoma Development Finance Authority (ODFA) and Ardmore Development Authority, is now accepting applications to the Rapid Community Response Program (RCRP). The program was designed in response to the recent announcement by Michelin North America, Inc. to close its Ardmore tire plan in 2025.  

The program is designed to increase the demand for labor in South Central Oklahoma by helping create a demand for labor, assist existing Oklahoma suppliers find alternative customers, assist the community with planning and marketing and help former Michelin employees through an entrepreneurship loan program.  

To be considered for participation in the program, businesses can apply for participation to the Oklahoma Department of Commerce through the application portal on the Oklahoma Department of Commerce website, along with a scanned, signed copy of the Agreement for Potential Participation in the Oklahoma Rapid Community Response Program. 

For more information about the RCRP including eligibility requirements and the application process, please visit: https://www.okcommerce.gov/rapid-community-response-program/.

