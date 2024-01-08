Move United Seeks Host City for 2025 Education Conference
Hundreds of Attendees Focused on Adaptive Sports Expected to AttendROCKVILLE, MD, USA, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Move United, the national leader in community-based sports and recreation for individuals with disabilities, is focused on acquiring a strong host city and partner to deliver an outstanding conference in the Spring of 2025 for 350+ sport professionals and providers who work with people with disabilities across the United States.
The organization is looking to develop a partnership with an organization with expertise in conference production, is well rooted in the community, has sophisticated and accessible venues and hotel property (s), and has strong local partnerships.
In addition to attendees bringing financial revenue to your region, the Move United Education Conferences showcases your city as a welcoming venue for the more than 40 million Americans with a disability.
This annual conference provides the tools, training, and networking opportunities to increase disability inclusion in sport. Each year, it brings together adaptive athletes, sport professionals, and sport providers focusing on relevant education, awareness, and skills to instill change. Attendees represent a variety of affiliations including Move United member organizations, general sport organizations, city parks & recreation departments, Olympic and Paralympic sport national governing bodies, VA hospital staff, wounded warfighters, occupational and recreation therapists, academic professionals and college students, disability resource groups, and more.
The Education Conference is part of Move United’s education program which has provided adaptive sports training to more than 6,500 people through over 375 events in the two years. Move United Education promotes professional development for the adaptive sport industry through education and training. Last year, Move United committed over $750,000 to train hundreds of instructors and coaches around the country and distributed thousands of copies of the Inclusive Playbook to schools and community organizations. Peer-to-peer knowledge sharing is the cornerstone of Move United’s education and training events which have shaped each leadership conference since 2009.
The deadline for proposals is January 19. For more information about the conference or to submit a proposal, visit www.moveunitedsport.org/host-2025-move-united-education-conference/.
Shuan Butcher
Move United
+1 240-268-2180
email us here