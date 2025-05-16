Rehabilitation Hospital of Indiana (RHI) Sports Program Receives $30,000 Grant from The Hartford

Paralympic Medalist Keith Gabel, a Team Hartford athlete, helps surprise a local beep baseball team with adaptive sports equipment

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RHI Sports, a non-profit organization and primary provider of adaptive sports opportunities for individuals with disabilities in central Indiana, was recently awarded a $30,000 grant from The Hartford for new adaptive sports equipment.The grant enabled the RHI Sports Program, a member of the Move United member network, to purchase adaptive sports equipment, including youth all sports chairs and all-court chairs for various sports.The Hartford also surprised The Indy Edge, a team of visually impaired athletes who participate in Beep Baseball with 100 beep baseballs. These specially designed balls that beep inside will allow the team of 42 players and volunteers to compete this season and into next year.“The RHI Sports Program is honored to be a recipient of The Hartford grant,” said Karen Lawrence, director of RHI Sports Program. “This generous funding will allow us to provide more adaptive sports opportunities for individuals with physical disabilities utilizing our new sports chairs. We are excited to see how these chairs will help increase participation in sports such as wheelchair basketball, wheelchair tennis, wheelchair lacrosse, and wheelchair football, making them more accessible to all.”The RHI Sports Program provides adaptive recreational and competitive sports opportunities for individuals with physical disabilities. The program offers 10 different sports teams and more than 30 recreational opportunities for people with physical disabilities and disabled veterans, proudly serving over 300 participants and is supported by more than 100 dedicated volunteers.

