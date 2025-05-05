National Ability Center in Park City Hosts National Adaptive Sports Conference May 5-7

Attendees at the Move United Education Conference

Over 450 Attendees Expected at Move United Education Conference

PARK CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Move United, the national leader in community-based sports and recreation for individuals with disabilities, is hosting its annual Education Conference in partnership with the National Ability Center May 5-7, 2025, in Park City, Utah.With the theme of “Disability Inclusion: Catalyzing Change through Sport,” the conference brings together adaptive athletes, sport professionals, and sport providers focusing on relevant education, awareness, and skills to instill change.Over 450 attendees, from more than 40 states and the District of Columbia, will come together for informative educational sessions, hands-on, skills-based learning workshops and peer-to-peer knowledge sharing. Attendees represent a variety of affiliations including Move United member organizations, general sport organizations, city parks & recreation departments, Olympic and Paralympic sport national governing bodies, VA hospital staff, wounded warfighters, occupational and recreation therapists, academic professionals and college students, disability resource groups, and more.The conference includes pre-conference trainings, nearly 100 educational sessions and workshops, and an exhibitor hall. Topics will center around the themes of sport-specific instruction, inclusion in schools and universities, intersections with medical professionals, and nonprofit management.Keynote speakers include 4-time Paralympian Danelle Umstead, a motivational speaker, Dancing with the Stars phenom and founder of the Sisters in Sports Foundation, U.S. Army Veteran and Paralympian William “Garrett” Schoonover, a healthcare professional and current Parafencing National Team member, and 2-time Paralympic medalist Ali Ibanez.This year’s conference is locally hosted by the National Ability Center (NAC), a Move United Chapter that provides world-class adaptive recreation and outdoor adventures for individuals, families and groups with varying physical, cognitive and developmental disabilities. Rooted in Park City, UT celebrating 40 years of programming, with a satellite location in Moab, the NAC empowers over 5,500 competitive athletes, children, active-duty, veterans and others yearly. Through on-campus and community-based programming, with individual and group activities, participants build self-esteem, confidence and lifetime skills. The NAC hosts over 30,000 experiences and lessons each year including alpine and Nordic skiing, snowboarding, horseback riding, cycling, swimming, rafting, archery, among others. In 2023, the 9,400 square foot McGrath Mountain Center opened to serve the NAC’s adaptive ski and snowboard programs, made possible by a historic 50-year land lease donated by Vail Resorts. With Vail’s EpicPromise as the National Ability Center’s largest annual community partner, the NAC is globally recognized as a leader in adaptive sports.Conference sponsors include Nike, Boeing, and the University of Utah. For more information about the conference or to register to attend, visit moveunitedsport.org/education/2025-move-united-education-conference/.

