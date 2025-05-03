Tri-State Wheelchair & Ambulatory Athletics (TSWAA) Receives $50,000 Grant from The Hartford

Sabrina Mercurio tries out her new adaptive field chair that was part of a surprise gift thanks to a grant from The Hartford

Company also surprises two local youth athletes with custom-fit sports equipment

As someone who has been a part of TSWAA, first as an athlete and now as the chairperson, I can say just how important this new equipment—thanks to The Hartford—is for our athletes and programs.” — TSWAA Chairperson Caitlin Goerlich

RAHWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TSWAA, a non-profit organization based in Mountainside, NJ, was recently awarded a $50,000 grant from The Hartford for new adaptive sports equipment.The grant enabled TSWAA, a member of the Move United member network, to purchase adaptive sports equipment, including track & field equipment, power lifting equipment for the teams, clinics, and competitions supported by the organization.The Hartford also surprised Sabrina Mercurio, a 14-year-old athlete who participates in track and field with a custom-fit field chair. The Eagle Nest Field Chair will be used by Mercurio when practicing and competing. In addition, the company surprised Colton Robinson, a 15-year old who participates in track with a custom-fit, indoor racing wheelchair roller.“I am very surprised, and I appreciate it very much. I look forward to sharing it with my teammates as we practice and compete, while also using it at my school events. It fits great and I love the color.” said Sabrina Mercurio.“Thank you so much to The Hartford and Move United for gifting me with a track racer roller. This is going to help me so much to become a better para-athlete! This past winter, since my indoor track wasn’t very accessible, I found myself training in the streets during all sorts of weather. Now that I have my very own roller, I can have more productive workouts and continue to build strength and endurance. Thank you, and I can’t wait for you to see my progress!” said Colton Robinson.“As someone who has been a part of TSWAA, first as an athlete and now as the chairperson, I can say just how important this new equipment—thanks to The Hartford—is for our athletes and programs. We will be able to offer better competitions, better practices, and better overall programs while also improving our athletes’ health,” said TSWAA Chairperson Caitlin Goerlich.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.